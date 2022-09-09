Raiders announce team captains for 2022 season

Head Coach Josh McDaniels announced the Silver and Black's 2022 team captains during his press conference Friday.
The Silver and Black will have eight players wearing the "C" patch this season. The captains were voted on by players and broken down into three offensive players, three defensive players and two special teamers.
In alphabetical order:
"All those guys have done a tremendous job for us, and look forward to their leadership as we go into the season," McDaniels said.
Carr, Adams, and Crosby were all captains were their teams last season, and Harmon served as team captain for the New England Patriots in 2017. This is the first time the other four have been selected for the honor.