Kelechi Osemele: Football Player, World Traveler, and Art Connoisseur

Last year, the Pro Bowl left guard made a trip around the world , which featured destinations such as Australia, Thailand, and Italy, including many more. According to Osemele, the itch to travel began as a child, when he'd travel with his siblings to see his father overseas. While he didn't grasp the historical significance of the monuments and statues he was looking at, he knew he'd appreciate them later in life.

"Being a kid, I don't really know what I'm looking at historically, you know? I'm in London, 'What's that big ass clock tower thing?' Just being a little kid, like, 'Oh that's really cool! I need to come back some time when I'm an adult, and my parents aren't holding my hand and following me everywhere,'" he said on a recent edition of The Official Raiders Podcast. "That kind of in my mind was like, O.K. so when I get to a point where I'm good, my family is good, that's definitely a goal. For me it was like as soon as I got to my second contract I was already thinking, 'I'm about to travel."