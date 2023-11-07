Kenny King recounts Silver and Black memories as he lights Al Davis Memorial Torch

Over his seven-year NFL career, King played in 10 postseason games, 97 league contests, including 85 with the Raiders, and accumulated 2,477 yards rushing and seven touchdowns plus 89 receptions for 715 yards and a touchdown. One of those regular season rushing scores was an 89-yard run against San Diego on October 12, 1980, at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, which established a then-record for longest run in Raiders history. San Diego had tied the score at 24 when King found a gap on the left side, which was manned by Gene Upshaw and Art Shell, and raced to the end zone.

"I think they were playing the pass," King told reporters in a victorious locker room after totaling a career-best 138 rushing yards in the 38-24 Raiders win which began the Raiders' surge to the title and propelled him to a Pro Bowl spot. "When they saw it was a run they forced inside because that's where the play was supposed to go, but I took it outside. When I first got through there I thought, 'Oh, man, this is lonely.'"

The Clarendon, Texas, native entered the NFL as a third-round pick (No. 72 overall) by the Houston Oilers in the 1979 NFL Draft following a stellar career at the University of Oklahoma. He carried the ball only three times for nine yards as a rookie before going on injured reserve, seeing limited action behind Earl Campbell, who won the Heisman Trophy, was the 1978 NFL MVP and went on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Raiders made a draft-day trade in 1980 to bring King to the Silver and Black, in a transaction that included sending Raiders legend Jack Tatum to the Oilers.

"It was the last day of the NFL Draft in 1980 and I got a phone call from [Houston Head Coach] Bum Phillips and he told me that, 'Hey, things happen in life,' and I said, 'What are you talking about?' He said, 'We traded you,'" said King. "I just got traded to the Oakland Raiders and this was going to give me the opportunity to showcase my talent. Mr. [Raiders Owner Al] Davis made the move and I was out of Houston in 72 hours."

The new opportunity came at the right time for King, who was at a crossroads in his professional life.