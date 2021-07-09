Kenyan Drake believes 'the sky is the limit' for 2021 Raiders offense

Kenyan Drake is coming off a successful season as the lead back for the Arizona Cardinals and is now primed to be a dangerous 1-2 punch with Josh Jacobs for Las Vegas this year.

The former Alabama running back recently made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio to talk about his excitement of becoming a Raider and what's in store for the offense this upcoming season. He has complete faith in Head Coach Jon Gruden and what he's putting in motion for the Raiders to be an elite team this season.

"I'm definitely excited to see how our roles continue to develop," Drake said. "Obviously, Josh being the main guy to go out there and do what he has to do because I have much respect and love for his game and what Coach Gruden has planned for us in that specific capacity.

"But I feel like I'll have a big role in this offense and with them being a top-10 offense last year, the sky is the limit for us. I'm ready to see us take it to the next level."

Drake also expressed his pleasure in his new quarterback Derek Carr and how "cerebral" he is. No. 23 is expected to play a big role in the passing game as well, preparing to line up some snaps at wide receiver. He was one of the bigger free agent signings — along with John Brown from the Buffalo Bills and Willie Snead IV from the Baltimore Ravens — who are expected to do big things in the Raiders offense.