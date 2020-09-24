Key Matchups: Rookie wideouts will be tested by New England's secondary

Darren Waller vs. Devin McCourty

Monday night, Darren Waller was given the opportunity on primetime television to show he is a matchup nightmare.

The Saints' defensive game plan included putting a linebacker, a safety and a cornerback on Darren Waller during the entirety of the game. Their plan was ineffective.

Waller exploded for 12 receptions and 106 yards with a touchdown. He was one reception away from tying his career-high receptions in a game and his performance has made him a marked man against Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

"Yeah, he's a big challenge," said Bill Belichick. "Really impressed with everything (Waller) does. He's very competitive, got great size, got great quickness for his size, catches the ball very well. He can run all the routes. Really is a versatile player, talented that shows good toughness and is very competitive guy. He'll definitely be a problem for us. There's not one thing you can take away from him. He does a lot things, does a lot of things well."

I doubt that Belichick will assign his linebackers to cover Waller for an extended period of time, which is why I'm convinced Waller will have a good matchup against Pro Bowl free safety Devin McCourty. McCourty recorded a pick-six on Sunday in the Patriots' loss against the Seahawks. This matchup will be most prevalent especially in the red zone, as Waller found the end zone three times a season ago. Carr realizes that the Patriots coaching staff will definitely have something up their sleeves to try and contain Waller from having another dominant performance.