Key Matchups: Stopping the Chiefs' dynamic playmakers in the Raiders season finale

Raiders defensive line vs. Damien Williams

Since releasing Kareem Hunt a few weeks ago, the Chiefs running game has noticeably taken a hit, and the offense has lost its duality. The last two weeks, the team has decided to start veteran running back Damien Williams, and he's answered the call. The former Oklahoma Sooner has totaled over 100 scrimmage yards in back-to-back weeks, and against two of the best defenses in the league no less.

Christmas Eve against the Broncos featured dominant performances in all three phases for the Silver and Black, and the Raiders defensive line did an excellent job preventing Pro Bowl running back Philip Lindsay from breaking loose. The former University of Colorado Buffalo carried the ball 10 times for 46 yards, and the Raiders defensive line were able to beat their assignments and clog the running lanes all night long.

If the defensive front is able to create similar problems for the Chiefs, that should go a long way, especially in the cold when pounding the rock will be a priority.

Raiders offensive line vs. Chiefs pass rush

Thank goodness Pro Bowl guard Kelechi Osemele was able to return against the Broncos; his services were missed by his teammates and coaching staff. Prior to his return in Week 16, the Raiders started Chaz Green and Denzelle Good in place of Osemele and Gabe Jackson, who was placed on the Reserve/Injured list following Week 15. The Raiders were able to fend off Bradley Chubb and Von Miller Monday night, allowing only one sack on the evening to Adam Gotsis.

The Silver and Black will face another tough test this Sunday in Kansas City, going toe-to-toe with Dee Ford and Justin Houston. The tandem has combined for 19.5 sacks and has been a constant problem for offensive lines, and if the Raiders O-line can protect Derek Carr the offense might be able to keep pace with the Chiefs.