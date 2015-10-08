Key Matchups To Watch: Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

The Oakland Raiders fell on the road 22-20 to the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field dropping their record to 2-2 heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos to open their slate of AFC West Divisional games in 2015.

As they prepare to travel to Oakland, quarterback Peyton Manning and the Broncos remain undefeated, entering Week 5 on the heels of a 23-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings last week.

The Raiders play their first AFC West game of the season Sunday, so leading into the Week 5 tilt, it's time to double-check our matchups of the week, brought to you by State Farm.

Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. vs. Owen Daniels

Last week, we said that one of the key matchups to watch against the Bears was the battle between the Raiders defense and tight end Martellus Bennett. Bennett finished the day with 11 catches for 83 yards and 1 touchdown, and the Silver and Black once again have their hands full with this weekend as they square off against Broncos tight end Owen Daniels.