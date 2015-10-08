Key Matchups To Watch: Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Oct 08, 2015 at 03:24 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The Oakland Raiders fell on the road 22-20 to the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field dropping their record to 2-2 heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos to open their slate of AFC West Divisional games in 2015.

As they prepare to travel to Oakland, quarterback Peyton Manning and the Broncos remain undefeated, entering Week 5 on the heels of a 23-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings last week.

The Raiders play their first AFC West game of the season Sunday, so leading into the Week 5 tilt, it's time to double-check our matchups of the week, brought to you by State Farm.

Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. vs. Owen Daniels

Last week, we said that one of the key matchups to watch against the Bears was the battle between the Raiders defense and tight end Martellus Bennett. Bennett finished the day with 11 catches for 83 yards and 1 touchdown, and the Silver and Black once again have their hands full with this weekend as they square off against Broncos tight end Owen Daniels.

Gary Kubiak historically likes to get his tight ends involved in the offense, and through the first four games of the regular season, Daniels ranks third on the team with 12 receptions and is tied for the team lead with 2 receiving touchdowns.

Much has been made about the defense's struggles with stopping the tight end, but it will remain a talking point until the team makes a statement and remedies the situation.

Safety Charles Woodson vs. Quarterback Peyton Manning

The ageless wonder is in his 18th NFL season and has accomplished nearly everything in his future Hall-of-Fame career.

He's won a Super Bowl, a Heisman Trophy, appeared in 8 Pro Bowls and been named to 3 First-Team All-Pro teams, but there is one distinction he does not have as of yet – of his 62 career interceptions, not one is off Peyton Manning.

Woodson notwithstanding, Manning will be sure to test the young Raiders secondary Sunday at O.co Coliseum, one that going into the matchup with Denver a little banged up, and also missing safety Nate Allen.

Woodson joked earlier in the week that Manning has eluded him his entire career, so watching the game of cat and mouse between the two future Hall of Famers will definitely be something to keep an eye on.

Tackles Donald Penn and Austin Howard vs. Outside Linebacker DeMarcus Ware

Leading into their matchup with the Silver and Black, DeMarcus Ware leads all defensive players with 4.5 sacks.

His versatility makes him a challenging matchup for opposing lineman, as he has the ability to line up in a variety of locations on the defense and attack the quarterback in myriad ways.

As it stands, Penn and Austin Howard are the men who bookend the Raiders offensive line and will likely draw the most attention from Ware.

The Raiders offensive line has arguably been the most consistent group on the team this year, and keeping DeMarcus Ware away from quarterback Derek Carr would go a long way to helping secure a win for the Silver and Black.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Latest Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: How much depth did the Silver and Black gain in the 2023 NFL Draft?

May 10, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about the Raiders' 2023 draft class.

gallery

Photos: Raiders' 2023 Offseason Program - Phase Two

May 10, 2023

View photos from the second week of Phase Two of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

How to watch the 2023 NFL schedule release

May 10, 2023

The Raiders' schedule will be announced on Raiders.com, the app and across Raiders' social platforms at 5 p.m. PT.

news

Brooks: The Raiders' 2023 draft class in review

May 09, 2023

NFL Network analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks gives his assessment of the Raiders' newest rookies based on his own experiences around the league.

news

What's the Raiders' strength of schedule for 2023?

May 09, 2023

The Silver and Black's opponent win percentage from 2022 ranks in the top ten of the league.

news

Amari Burney looking forward to 'surreal' opportunity to earn roster spot alongside his cousin

May 08, 2023

The safety-to-linebacker convert, coming off an exceptional senior campaign at Florida, has family ties to Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson.

news

Raiders' regular-season schedule for 2023 set to be released May 11

May 08, 2023

The wait for the Raiders' 2023 slate is almost over.

gallery

Photos: Raiders' 2023 Offseason Program - Phase Two

May 05, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view photos from Phase Two of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 offseason program.

news

The 8th Round: How Sam Webb and Luke Masterson carved out a place in the NFL

May 05, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tells the story of how these two men made the most of their opportunity as undrafted free agents.

news

Nesta Jade Silvera is ready to 'hone in on everything' going from one valley to another

May 04, 2023

The Raiders' 2023 seventh-round pick is coming off his best collegiate season as an Arizona State transfer.

audio

From the Senior Bowl to the Silver and Black | UFR

May 04, 2023

Q Myers chats with Reese's Senior Bowl executive Jim Nagy on the importance of the pre-draft process, how the Raiders took advantage of coaching in Mobile and more on this edition of Upon Further Review

audio

With a full draft class and the board falling the Raiders' way, Dave Ziegler and Co. made their mark | RPN

May 04, 2023

General Manager Dave Ziegler dives into the 2023 NFL Draft and how certain rounds played out for the Silver and Black.

View All
Advertising