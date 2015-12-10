Key Matchups to Watch: Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Talib is regarded as one of the better cover corners in the NFL, and currently leads the Broncos with 11 passes defensed.

Cooper has routinely gone against the opposition's top corner this season, but if he can take care of his one-on-one battle against Talib, it would serve the Raiders offense, and him personally, well.

Defensive Ends Mario Edwards Jr and Khalil Mack vs. Right Tackle Michael Schofield and Left Tackle Ryan Harris

The Raiders defensive line has come alive as of late – particularly Mack who has secured 4 sacks in the past two games.

Edwards has also steadily improved throughout the season, tallying a sack in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, and Head Coach Jack Del Rio has been pleased with how the defensive front has been performing in recent weeks.