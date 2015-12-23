Key Matchups To Watch: Oakland Raiders vs. San Diego Chargers

Dec 23, 2015 at 02:14 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The Oakland Raiders returned home to O.co Coliseum last week, falling to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 30-20 Sunday afternoon.

However, the team didn't have much time to dwell on the loss, as they return to the field Thursday night to take on the San Diego Chargers.

Head Coach Jack Del Rio vs. Head Coach Mike McCoy

A battle featuring two veteran coaches, one of whom has a defensive background (Del Rio) and the other (McCoy) an offensive one.

Neither the Raiders nor the Chargers will be playing in the postseason this year, but neither coach should have a hard time motivating their team to come out and play inspired football Thursday night at O.co Coliseum.

Another wrinkle in this matchup? Both teams are operating on a short week, meaning that the week of preparation was condensed into just a few short days.

"There are some things that way, a knowledge of information, a base of information that you can work with," said Head Coach Del Rio on Thursday's matchup. "It's a good place to start. Still, a lot of work that we'll crank out and make sure that we prepare our football team as properly and as efficiently as possible as we lead into this game."

Seeing which coach gets their staff and players the best prepared on short notice will be something to keep an eye on Thursday, and it will go a long way in determining the end result of the Week 16 clash.

Running Back Latavius Murray vs. Chargers Defensive Line

Murray needs just 44 yards on the ground to become the Raiders first 1,000-yard rusher since 2010.

The Pro Bowl-alternate has quietly put together a very successful 2015, leading the AFC with 956 rushing yards and finding the end zone five times in the process.

While the Chargers have played better in recent weeks, stopping the run is not their defensive strong suit, as opposing defenses are averaging 120.6 rushing yards against the Bolts.

Murray rushed for 85 yards in the team's first meeting in late-October – a 37-29 win for the Silver and Black – and getting the powerful back rolling Thursday night at O.co Coliseum would surely bode well for the Raiders.

Safety Charles Woodson vs. Quarterback Philip Rivers

After an 18-year career that will no doubt land him in Canton, Charles Woodson announced Monday evening that he would be retiring at the end of the 2015.

Woodson has just two games left as a professional, but only one remaining at O.co Coliseum in front of Raider Nation, and he knows that Thursday will be an emotional night for both him and his family.

"It will be emotional," Woodson said Monday. "I've been emotional all day, really, so it will be that way Thursday for myself, for my family, friends, for Raider Nation. I feel like coming back here and playing for the second time, we were able to rekindle something that we had years ago, so it was really fun, man, coming back here and playing. So it will be a pretty emotional day."

In his storied career, Woodson has picked off Philip Rivers just once, in a 27-17 Raiders win in 2013, and he assuredly would like to finish his final game at O.co Coliseum with a bang.

We'll just have to wait and see what the future Hall of Famer has up his sleeve.

Advertising