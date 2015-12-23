Key Matchups To Watch: Oakland Raiders vs. San Diego Chargers

Murray rushed for 85 yards in the team's first meeting in late-October – a 37-29 win for the Silver and Black – and getting the powerful back rolling Thursday night at O.co Coliseum would surely bode well for the Raiders.

Safety Charles Woodson vs. Quarterback Philip Rivers

After an 18-year career that will no doubt land him in Canton, Charles Woodson announced Monday evening that he would be retiring at the end of the 2015.

Woodson has just two games left as a professional, but only one remaining at O.co Coliseum in front of Raider Nation, and he knows that Thursday will be an emotional night for both him and his family.

"It will be emotional," Woodson said Monday. "I've been emotional all day, really, so it will be that way Thursday for myself, for my family, friends, for Raider Nation. I feel like coming back here and playing for the second time, we were able to rekindle something that we had years ago, so it was really fun, man, coming back here and playing. So it will be a pretty emotional day."

In his storied career, Woodson has picked off Philip Rivers just once, in a 27-17 Raiders win in 2013, and he assuredly would like to finish his final game at O.co Coliseum with a bang.