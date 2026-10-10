Keys to the Game: How the Raiders defense can swing the game against New England

It's all about the ball
Turnovers directly correlate with game outcomes. The Raiders enter Week 5 with nine takeaways, including four interceptions, from a turnover-obsessed defense that relentlessly attacks the ball. The Raiders' takeaway prowess has fueled their strong start, with the offense capitalizing on short fields to average 28.8 points per game.
Meanwhile, the Patriots have struggled with ball security, particularly quarterback Drake Maye. The MVP runner-up has committed nine total turnovers and looks nothing like the poised playmaker who dominated the league for most of the 2025 campaign. With the young quarterback struggling, the Raiders must pressure him relentlessly to test his judgment and ball security. If the defense can force a timely mistake or two, the offense has proven it can turn takeaways into points, often a deciding factor in close games.
Crank up the running game
There has been plenty of conversation over the Raiders' struggle on the ground. The offense hasn't consistently gotten Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington going because of inconsistent execution at the line of scrimmage. Against a formidable opponent with a strong defensive interior, the Raiders must patiently probe the tackle box to see if they can spring their runners for a few explosive runs (10-plus yards) to alleviate some of the pressure on Kirk Cousins and Co. to win against a Patriots defense that smothers aerial attacks.
With game control and time of possession also factoring into the Raiders' game plan, the running game must be effective to keep the game from turning into a shootout on the road.
Finish in the 4th
Most NFL games are decided by eight points or fewer, and winning teams must score or make stops in pivotal moments. Against the Patriots, the Raiders will need to come up with a few big plays in the final 15 minutes to knock off a rugged team that wants to make the game ugly at every turn.
Whether it's Cousins finding Brock Bowers or Michael Mayer on a chain-moving connection or game-clinching score, or Maxx Crosby harassing Maye on a "gotta have it" play, the Raiders' superior effort, toughness (mental and physical) and execution must show up in the fourth quarter to get a big road win in Week 5.
Head down to the tarmac and view exclusive photos of the Raiders as they depart for their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots.