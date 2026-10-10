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Keys to the Game: How the Raiders defense can swing the game against New England

Oct 10, 2026 at 12:00 PM
Author Image
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

It's all about the ball

Turnovers directly correlate with game outcomes. The Raiders enter Week 5 with nine takeaways, including four interceptions, from a turnover-obsessed defense that relentlessly attacks the ball. The Raiders' takeaway prowess has fueled their strong start, with the offense capitalizing on short fields to average 28.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have struggled with ball security, particularly quarterback Drake Maye. The MVP runner-up has committed nine total turnovers and looks nothing like the poised playmaker who dominated the league for most of the 2025 campaign. With the young quarterback struggling, the Raiders must pressure him relentlessly to test his judgment and ball security. If the defense can force a timely mistake or two, the offense has proven it can turn takeaways into points, often a deciding factor in close games.

Crank up the running game

There has been plenty of conversation over the Raiders' struggle on the ground. The offense hasn't consistently gotten Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington going because of inconsistent execution at the line of scrimmage. Against a formidable opponent with a strong defensive interior, the Raiders must patiently probe the tackle box to see if they can spring their runners for a few explosive runs (10-plus yards) to alleviate some of the pressure on Kirk Cousins and Co. to win against a Patriots defense that smothers aerial attacks.

With game control and time of possession also factoring into the Raiders' game plan, the running game must be effective to keep the game from turning into a shootout on the road.

Finish in the 4th

Most NFL games are decided by eight points or fewer, and winning teams must score or make stops in pivotal moments. Against the Patriots, the Raiders will need to come up with a few big plays in the final 15 minutes to knock off a rugged team that wants to make the game ugly at every turn.

Whether it's Cousins finding Brock Bowers or Michael Mayer on a chain-moving connection or game-clinching score, or Maxx Crosby harassing Maye on a "gotta have it" play, the Raiders' superior effort, toughness (mental and physical) and execution must show up in the fourth quarter to get a big road win in Week 5.

Photos: Raiders depart for Week 5 against the New England Patriots

Head down to the tarmac and view exclusive photos of the Raiders as they depart for their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek and assistant general manager Brian Stark depart for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek and assistant general manager Brian Stark depart for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) depart for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) depart for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) depart for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) depart for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) departs for the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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