Keys to the Game: How the Raiders defense can swing the game against New England

Turnovers directly correlate with game outcomes. The Raiders enter Week 5 with nine takeaways, including four interceptions, from a turnover-obsessed defense that relentlessly attacks the ball. The Raiders' takeaway prowess has fueled their strong start, with the offense capitalizing on short fields to average 28.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have struggled with ball security, particularly quarterback Drake Maye. The MVP runner-up has committed nine total turnovers and looks nothing like the poised playmaker who dominated the league for most of the 2025 campaign. With the young quarterback struggling, the Raiders must pressure him relentlessly to test his judgment and ball security. If the defense can force a timely mistake or two, the offense has proven it can turn takeaways into points, often a deciding factor in close games.