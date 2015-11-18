Khalil Mack and Mario Edwards Jr Look To Fill Void Left By Aldon Smith

Head Coach Jack Del Rio wouldn't reveal who's the next man up to replace Smith's snaps Tuesday, but after a breakout performance against the Vikings that saw him tally 11 tackles and his first solo sack, Edwards is a young player to keep an eye on throughout the rest of the season.

"Whatever they ask me to do, I'm pretty much up for it to do it, so if they need more from me than I'm willing to do that as well," Edwards said. "I just kind of feel like I'm going to go out there and do what I've been doing each week, just try to get better and better regardless of if Aldon is on the side of me or if someone else is on the side of me; I'm going to give it all for the Raiders and go out there and produce."

"He [Smith] knows that we have to keep the ball rolling, "added Mack. "He'd be disappointed if we stopped the grind."

As talented as Smith is, the fact remains that he won't be returning to the team facility this season, so now the Raiders must implore their next man up-philosophy and find a way to supplement his production.