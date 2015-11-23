Khalil Mack Returns To Form: Five Lessons We Learned From The Raiders Clash With The Lions

For the first time in 2015, the Oakland Raiders are in the midst of a losing streak.

After jumping out to a 4-3 record, the Silver and Black have now dropped three games in a row and haven't put a tally in the win column since their Week 8 victory over the New York Jets.

The team's most recent stumble came Sunday as they traveled to Detroit and lost to the Lions 18-13 in a game that was there for the taking until the fourth quarter.

While the Raiders didn't play their best game of the season, they were able to hang tight with the Lions, but just could not muster enough at the end to come away with a win.

The Raiders now find themselves staring down a critical matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, but before we officially delve into dissecting the Titans, let's find out what learned from the loss to the Lions.

The Pass Rush Will Be Alright

Much was made about Aldon Smith's suspension last week for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, and one question headed into the matchup with the Lions, and the rest of the season in general, was if the Raiders defensive line would be able to generate a significant pass rush.

Well, at least for a day, that question was answered.

When all was said and done, the Raiders sacked Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford 4 times and in addition that, they also tallied 4 quarterback hits.

After a quiet couple of weeks, defensive end Khalil Mack showed up in a big way against Detroit, totaling 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and was a disruptive force all afternoon.

Will the Raiders miss Aldon Smith's talent and work rate each Sunday? Yes; but after witnessing the effort they put together against the Lions, it looks like they're more than capable of supplementing his productivity going forward.

The Ground Attack Just Couldn't Get Rolling

In the Raiders last two wins, against the Jets and Chargers respectively, they have rushed for 118 and 130 yards.

In their last two losses though? Just 134 yards total – and only 50 yards Sunday against the Lions.

The Detroit run defense, which was ranked last in the NFL prior to Sunday, managed to hold running back Latavius Murray in check – surrendering just 28 yards on 13 carries and making the Raiders offense one dimensional for most of the contest.

Head Coach Jack Del Rio has said that he wants the team to be balanced in their offensive attack, but unfortunately that wasn't the case Sunday at Ford Field.