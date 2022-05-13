Las Vegas Raiders announce 2022 schedule

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2022 regular season schedule is here, as the National Football League announced Thursday.
Raiders 2022 Preseason Schedule
|Preseason Week
|Date
|Team
|PT
|TV
|Hall of Fame Game
|Aug. 4
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|5:00 p.m.
|NBC
|1
|TBD
|Minnesota Vikings
|TBD
|FOX5
|2
|Aug. 20
|at Miami Dolphins
|4:00 p.m.
|FOX5
|3
|TBD
|New England Patriots
|TBD
|FOX5
Raiders 2022 Regular Season Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Team
|PT
|TV
|1
|Sept. 11
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|Sept. 18
|Arizona Cardinals
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|3
|Sept. 25
|at Tennessee Titans
|10:00 a.m.
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 2
|Denver Broncos
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 10
|at Kansas City Chiefs*
|5:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|6
|BYE
|7
|Oct. 23
|Houston Texans
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 30
|at New Orleans Saints
|10:00 a.m.
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 6
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|10:00 a.m.
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 13
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 20
|at Denver Broncos
|1:05 p.m.
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 27
|at Seattle Seahawks
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 4
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 8
|at Los Angeles Rams**
|5:15 p.m.
|Prime Video
|15
|Dec. 18
|New England Patriots***
|5:20 p.m.
|NBC
|16
|Dec. 24
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|5:15 p.m.
|NFLN
|17
|Jan. 1
|San Francisco 49ers
|1:05 p.m.
|FOX
|18
|Jan. 7 or Jan. 8
|Kansas City Chiefs
|TBD
|TBD
* Monday Night Football
** Thursday Night Football
*** Sunday Night Football
Sunday night games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD
