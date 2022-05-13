Las Vegas Raiders announce 2022 schedule

May 12, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Raiders.com Staff
The Las Vegas Raiders' 2022 regular season schedule is here, as the National Football League announced Thursday.

Raiders 2022 Preseason Schedule

Table inside Article
Preseason WeekDateTeamPTTV
Hall of Fame GameAug. 4vs. Jacksonville Jaguars5:00 p.m.NBC
1TBDMinnesota VikingsTBDFOX5
2Aug. 20at Miami Dolphins4:00 p.m.FOX5
3TBDNew England PatriotsTBDFOX5

Raiders 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Table inside Article
WeekDateTeamPTTV
1Sept. 11at Los Angeles Chargers1:25 p.m.CBS
2Sept. 18Arizona Cardinals1:25 p.m.CBS
3Sept. 25at Tennessee Titans10:00 a.m.FOX
4Oct. 2Denver Broncos1:25 p.m.CBS
5Oct. 10at Kansas City Chiefs*5:15 p.m.ESPN
6BYE
7Oct. 23Houston Texans1:05 p.m.CBS
8Oct. 30at New Orleans Saints10:00 a.m.CBS
9Nov. 6at Jacksonville Jaguars10:00 a.m.CBS
10Nov. 13Indianapolis Colts1:05 p.m.CBS
11Nov. 20at Denver Broncos1:05 p.m.FOX
12Nov. 27at Seattle Seahawks1:05 p.m.CBS
13Dec. 4Los Angeles Chargers1:25 p.m.CBS
14Dec. 8at Los Angeles Rams**5:15 p.m.Prime Video
15Dec. 18New England Patriots***5:20 p.m.NBC
16Dec. 24at Pittsburgh Steelers5:15 p.m.NFLN
17Jan. 1San Francisco 49ers1:05 p.m.FOX
18Jan. 7 or Jan. 8Kansas City ChiefsTBDTBD

* Monday Night Football

** Thursday Night Football

*** Sunday Night Football

Sunday night games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

The Raiders' 2022 Schedule Release is presented by Allegiant.

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and live stream alerts straight from the team.

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders 2022 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their 2022 opponents for this upcoming season.

Hall of Fame Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5:00 p.m. PT Last meeting: December 15, 2019
Hall of Fame Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5:00 p.m. PT

Last meeting: December 15, 2019

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - TBD Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015
Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - TBD

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - TBD Last meeting in Miami: September 23, 2018
Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - TBD

Last meeting in Miami: September 23, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - TBD Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017
Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - TBD

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Inglewood: October 4, 2021
Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Inglewood: October 4, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: October 19, 2014
Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: October 19, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Nashville: September 10, 2017
Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Nashville: September 10, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 26, 2021
Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 26, 2021

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football) Last meeting in Kansas City: December 12, 2021
Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Last meeting in Kansas City: December 12, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans - Sunday Oct. 23 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 21, 2016
Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans - Sunday Oct. 23 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 21, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in New Orleans: September, 11, 2016
Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in New Orleans: September, 11, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Jacksonville: October 23, 2016
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Jacksonville: October 23, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020
Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: October 17, 2021
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: October 17, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT Las meeting in Seattle: November 2, 2014
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Las meeting in Seattle: November 2, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: January 9, 2022
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: January 9, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Thursday Night Football) Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Thursday Night Football)

Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football) Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football)

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers - Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting in Pittsburgh: September 19, 2021
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers - Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Pittsburgh: September 19, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 7, 2014
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 7, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 7/8, 2023 at TBD Last meeting at home: November 14, 2021
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 7/8, 2023 at TBD

Last meeting at home: November 14, 2021

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
