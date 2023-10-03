Las Vegas Raiders donate $1 million to UNLV Athletics

In celebration of the donation and partnership, Owner Mark Davis and President Sandra Douglass Morgan were on hand Tuesday to unveil signage for the Al Davis Team Room within the Fertitta Football Complex. They were joined by UNLV President Keith Whitfield, athletic director Erick Harper and football coach Barry Odom.

"What I want the young men and women to understand when they come in this room is that they take pride, on and off the field, in the organization that they represent – and that is UNLV," Davis said. "I feel very proud to have my father's name up there. My father would say the greatness of the Raiders is in the future. Today, I want to say that the greatness of UNLV is in its future."