Las Vegas Raiders donate $1 million to UNLV Athletics

Oct 03, 2023 at 02:14 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
UNLV_100323
Courtesy of UNLV Athletics

The Las Vegas Raiders donated $1 million to the UNLV Athletic Program in a continued show of support for the university's football program.

In celebration of the donation and partnership, Owner Mark Davis and President Sandra Douglass Morgan were on hand Tuesday to unveil signage for the Al Davis Team Room within the Fertitta Football Complex. They were joined by UNLV President Keith Whitfield, athletic director Erick Harper and football coach Barry Odom.

"What I want the young men and women to understand when they come in this room is that they take pride, on and off the field, in the organization that they represent – and that is UNLV," Davis said. "I feel very proud to have my father's name up there. My father would say the greatness of the Raiders is in the future. Today, I want to say that the greatness of UNLV is in its future."

Related Content

news

Raiders support City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League

 AJ Cole and Jakob Johnson engaged with veterans and members of the Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League at one of their practices this week to encourage and provide advice.
news

Raiders team up with The Just One Project to tackle food insecurity in Southern Nevada

Raiders Alumni and staff packed meals with volunteers at a distribution center in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.
news

Raiders and EoS Fitness reveal brand-new Recovery Room at Del Sol Academy

Innovative recovery space donated to support overall health and fitness of student athletes.
news

Las Vegas Raiders support Southern Nevada teachers, students through wide array of back-to-school events

In an effort to ensure students feel their best, the Silver and Black teamed up with local small businesses for the second straight year to cover the cost of back-to-school haircuts and beautician services.
news

Raiders present check to support Palo Verde athletic program

The presentation took place inside the school's cafeteria while members of the Palo Verde boys and girls flag football teams served lunch to teachers and staff.
news

Raiders engage community during Training Camp

Team executives and staff including President Sandra Douglass Morgan, as well as Raiders Alumni and Raiderettes, were on hand to welcome and engage with the groups and thank them for attending.
news

Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium honor participating high school students at commencement of first Raiders Den program

The Raiders Den initiative invited aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch a product or business ideas they believe would positively impact the stadium. 
news

Las Vegas Raiders hold back-to-school event for local students at Intermountain Health Performance Center

Over 300 local elementary to high school students came to Raiders HQ for a back-to-school event aimed to equip students with essential supplies for the upcoming academic year.
news

Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Juneteenth, hold 'Family Reunion'

The event served as an opportunity to acknowledge the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace.
news

Raiders rookies share personal journeys and advice with the 'great minds' at Spring Mountain Youth Camp

The Silver and Black's rookie class met with young men at the correctional facility Thursday for an impactful open dialogue.
news

'Sky is the limit' at Raiders' 4th annual Girls Empowerment Summit

Eighty girls flag football all-stars from various high schools around the Las Vegas Valley were welcomed into Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday to learn about careers in sports.

Latest Content

video

Catching up with Raider Nation, Mike Tyson, Carrie Underwood and Jordin Sparks | Raiders: Talk of the Nation

Oct 03, 2023

Raiders host Sibley Scoles chats with Mike Tyson, Carrie Underwood and Jordin Sparks during the Raiders' Week 3 home opener on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
news

Game Preview: Another primetime showdown inside Allegiant Stadium

Oct 03, 2023

The Raiders (1-3) take on the Packers (2-2) in a Monday Night Football duel.
gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 4 vs. Chargers

Oct 03, 2023

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Las Vegas Raiders donate $1 million to UNLV Athletics

Oct 03, 2023

Owner Mark Davis and President Sandra Douglass Morgan were on hand Tuesday to unveil signage for the Al Davis Team Room within the Fertitta Football Complex.
news

Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 4 loss

Oct 03, 2023

Despite dropping a heartbreaker to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, there are plenty of positives from the game that Josh McDaniels and Co. can build on to help the Raiders get back on track.
audio

Aidan O'Connell's first NFL start, primetime vs. Packers on deck, plus a quick glance at the AFC

Oct 03, 2023

Eddie Paskal, JT The Brick and Lincoln Kennedy recap the Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and look ahead to Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers on Raiders Roundtable.
video

Coach Graham: '[Packers] do a lot to challenge you schematically'

Oct 03, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on defensive improvements, preparing for the Green Bay Packers offense in Week 5 and more.
video

Coach Lombardi: 'We have to get involved more in the passing game'

Oct 03, 2023

Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi discusses how to improve the passing game going forward, tight end Michael Mayer and more.
gallery

Football Spotlight: Green Valley High School vs. Durango High School

Oct 02, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Intermountain Health to visit Green Valley High School as they hosted Durango High School.
gallery

Photos: Raiders attend Historic Westside School Celebration and Parade

Oct 02, 2023

In celebration of the oldest school building in Las Vegas, the Raiders attended the Historic Westside School Centennial Celebration and Parade to honor the resilience and history of the Westside community.
video

Coach McDaniels recaps Week 4 loss: 'We have to play a cleaner version of football'

Oct 02, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media to recap the Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Chargers.
gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chargers | Week 4

Oct 02, 2023

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
View All
Advertising