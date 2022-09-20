Las Vegas Raiders encourage voter registration, participation

HENDERSON, Nev. – September 20 is National Voter Registration Day, and the Las Vegas Raiders and Rock the Vote are teaming up in a non-partisan campaign to make sure every eligible voter uses their power at the ballot box this November and in every election after.

The Raiders are encouraging all to register— the deadline for standard registration is October 11 in Nevada. Visit raiders.com/vote to make sure your voice is heard in this year's midterm elections. Thinking you might be registered already? Visit the site and take two minutes and check your voter registration status. You can also text Raiders to 788-683 to register to vote and check your registration status.

"We are providing information to our entire organization on the election process in order to have our voices heard and encourage the Raider Nation and beyond to empower themselves by using the ballot box to shape the direction of our respective cities, counties and country," said Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan.

Select Raiders players are participating in PSAs to encourage all to register to vote, check their registration status and participate in the upcoming the elections. Those PSAs will be shown in-game at Allegiant Stadium and on the Silver and Black's social channels.