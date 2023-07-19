Las Vegas Raiders hold back-to-school event for local students at Intermountain Health Performance Center

Jul 19, 2023 at 01:02 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders today hosted over 300 local elementary to high school students for a back-to-school event at the team's headquarters and on the fields at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

This event aimed to equip these students from the Bob Price Recreation Center, Neighborhood Recreation Center, Pearson Community Center, Silver Mesa Recreation Center and Walnut Recreation Center summer programs with essential supplies, required to prepare for the upcoming academic year and the Raiders collaborated with several corporate partners who equally value the importance of education.

The Raiders teamed up with Shoe Palace to provide each attendee with a new pair of shoes and with The Quaker Oats Company providing students with Quaker Instant Oatmeal and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars—to kick off the school year. Foodie Fit provided boxes of school supplies that consisted of school supplies while Frito-Lay offered snacks for the students. In addition, the Raider Image, the team's merchandising arm, provided the students with team-branded items.

The event was held on the same indoor practice fields that the Raiders utilize. Booths were set up inside around the perimeter Intermountain Health Performance Center and children stopped by to select and receive the various supplies as they prepared for a return to campus.

The event not only catered to the academic and personal needs of the students but also took on a lively atmosphere as the Raiderettes spearheaded a series of fitness drills for the guests, who also engaged in inflatable activities.

Later this month, the Raiders will recognize the importance for students to look good and feel good as they start the new school year as the Silver and Black will once again team up with local small businesses to cover the cost of back-to-school haircuts and beautician services.

Last year, the Raiders partnered with Masterpiece Barber School on East Bonanza Road, Original Barber School on South Pecos, 5 Star Barbershop on West Ann Road, Fade 'Em All Summerlin on West Sahara and Expertise Cosmetology Institute on East Lake Mead South Boulevard as well as their North Stella Road location, to provide over 1,500 students with complimentary haircuts and hairstyling and salon services.

