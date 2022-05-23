Las Vegas Raiders hold 'Neon Nights Pediatric Prom' at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders and invited guests of Intermountain Healthcare and the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, hosted a select group of teens who are currently undergoing cancer treatment, are in remission or have been diagnosed with other life-threatening illnesses to a "Neon Nights" themed prom.

Upon arrival at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center & Raiders Headquarters, the guests walked the "black" carpet through the front entrance and headed into the Raiders dining room used by the players, coaches and staff. The Raiders transformed the dining room into a ballroom area for the guests. Raiders rookies Neil Farrell Jr., Chase Garbers, Luke Masterson, Bam Olaseni and members of the Raiderettes joined the guests at the prom to take photos and to enjoy a night of dining, mingling and dancing.