Las Vegas Raiders host CCSD football teams for scrimmages at Allegiant Stadium

In their ongoing commitment to the community, the Las Vegas Raiders are opening Allegiant Stadium to nine football teams from Clark County School District high schools this weekend. The nine teams, selected by CCSD, will each have two hours to utilize the Allegiant Stadium field for individual drills and inter squad sessions. The practices and scrimmages for CCSD student-athletes begin Friday and will be held over two days.

The CCSD today released the following:

The Las Vegas Raiders will host nine intrasquad scrimmages featuring CCSD student-athletes. The teams randomly selected are:

Foothill High School

Centennial High School

Liberty High School

Del Sol Academy

Sierra Vista High School

Arbor View High School

Basic High School

Rancho High School

Chaparral High School

Teams listed are subject to change based on COVID-19 protocols and procedures.

The Silver and Black is firmly entrenched in promoting the game of football at the youth level. This latest activity is coming on the heels of another event that the Raiders hosted involving Youth Football as the organization in 2021 continues to engage with the community during the pandemic.

The Raiders recently collaborated with UNLV Football to present a virtual coaching clinic to high school coaches throughout Nevada. Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and UNLV Rebels Head Coach Marcus Arroyo, along with members of their respective staffs, teamed up to discuss team building, X's and O's strategy, leadership and football fundamentals with 70 Nevada prep coaches. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley, Raiders Defensive Line Coach Rod Marinelli, UNLV Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Glenn Thomas and UNLV Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Peter Hansen, also participated in the two-hour presentation that was at no cost to the coaches. It was also announced that Coach Gruden and the Raiders Foundation matched $25,000 donations to total $50,000 that will go to select Title 1 schools to assist with their football programs with equipment.

This month, the Raiders named Las Vegas High School Girls Flag Football Coach Jon Hicks Tom Flores Coach of the Year for 2020. Named after the two-time Super Bowl winning Coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week program promotes high school football, giving high school coaches and teams the recognition that they deserve. Previous honorees include Liberty High Coach Rich Muraco (2019) and Vegas Canyon Springs High School Head Coach Gus McNair (2018).

Last month, the Raiders honored the Apex Predators, a flag football team from Henderson, with a tour of Allegiant Stadium. The Apex Predators won the 9U and 12U Boys division tournaments while representing the Raiders at the NFL FLAG Bowl in Tampa earlier this year.

The Raiders also earlier this year donated football equipment to the following high schools: Southern Nevada—Las Vegas High, Clark High, Mojave High, Durango High, Rancho High, Sierra Vista High, Spring Valley High, Silverado High, Democracy Prep, Northern Nevada—Reno's Proctor R. Hug High and Sparks (NV) High.