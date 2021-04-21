Las Vegas Raiders host CCSD football teams for scrimmages at Allegiant Stadium

Apr 21, 2021 at 11:05 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
allegaint-stadium-generic-42121

In their ongoing commitment to the community, the Las Vegas Raiders are opening Allegiant Stadium to nine football teams from Clark County School District high schools this weekend. The nine teams, selected by CCSD, will each have two hours to utilize the Allegiant Stadium field for individual drills and inter squad sessions. The practices and scrimmages for CCSD student-athletes begin Friday and will be held over two days.

The CCSD today released the following:

The Las Vegas Raiders will host nine intrasquad scrimmages featuring CCSD student-athletes. The teams randomly selected are:

  • Foothill High School
  • Centennial High School
  • Liberty High School
  • Del Sol Academy
  • Sierra Vista High School
  • Arbor View High School
  • Basic High School
  • Rancho High School
  • Chaparral High School

Teams listed are subject to change based on COVID-19 protocols and procedures.

The Silver and Black is firmly entrenched in promoting the game of football at the youth level. This latest activity is coming on the heels of another event that the Raiders hosted involving Youth Football as the organization in 2021 continues to engage with the community during the pandemic.

The Raiders recently collaborated with UNLV Football to present a virtual coaching clinic to high school coaches throughout Nevada. Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and UNLV Rebels Head Coach Marcus Arroyo, along with members of their respective staffs, teamed up to discuss team building, X's and O's strategy, leadership and football fundamentals with 70 Nevada prep coaches. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley, Raiders Defensive Line Coach Rod Marinelli, UNLV Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Glenn Thomas and UNLV Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Peter Hansen, also participated in the two-hour presentation that was at no cost to the coaches. It was also announced that Coach Gruden and the Raiders Foundation matched $25,000 donations to total $50,000 that will go to select Title 1 schools to assist with their football programs with equipment.

This month, the Raiders named Las Vegas High School Girls Flag Football Coach Jon Hicks Tom Flores Coach of the Year for 2020. Named after the two-time Super Bowl winning Coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week program promotes high school football, giving high school coaches and teams the recognition that they deserve. Previous honorees include Liberty High Coach Rich Muraco (2019) and Vegas Canyon Springs High School Head Coach Gus McNair (2018).

Last month, the Raiders honored the Apex Predators, a flag football team from Henderson, with a tour of Allegiant Stadium. The Apex Predators won the 9U and 12U Boys division tournaments while representing the Raiders at the NFL FLAG Bowl in Tampa earlier this year.

The Raiders also earlier this year donated football equipment to the following high schools: Southern Nevada—Las Vegas High, Clark High, Mojave High, Durango High, Rancho High, Sierra Vista High, Spring Valley High, Silverado High, Democracy Prep, Northern Nevada—Reno's Proctor R. Hug High and Sparks (NV) High.

As a result of being named to the Pro Bowl, Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and TE Darren Waller were given the opportunity to present NFL Foundation grants to organizations of their choice. Jacobs selected Mojave High School of North Las Vegas and Waller chose Eldorado High School of Las Vegas as beneficiaries of the $5,000 grants.

Related Content

news

MGM Resorts, Raiders partner with Three Square to distribute meals to Las Vegas families in need

Over 400 families were provided with the equivalent of around 40 meals each.
news

Raiders give U.S. Air Force Air War College officers tour of Allegiant Stadium

Courtesy of the Las Vegas Raiders, 20 international officers from the Air War College (AWC) recently toured Allegiant Stadium as part of their visit to the Las Vegas area.
news

Raiders Head Coach Gruden, UNLV Head Coach Arroyo address Nevada high school coaches during virtual clinic 

The Raiders collaborated with UNLV Football to present a virtual coaching clinic to high school coaches throughout Nevada.
news

SafeNest receives $500,000 from Intermountain Healthcare to prevent domestic violence

The Raiders and Intermountain have a shared determination in taking a stand to prevent domestic violence in Las Vegas and beyond.
news

Raiders invite four local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV in appreciation of their commitment to our community

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have selected four local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay as their guests on February 7.
news

Raiders Pro Bowl, Super Bowl activations impact Las Vegas youth 

The Raiders are involved in several community activations surrounding the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl that impact Las Vegas area youth.
news

Deadline to apply for Raiders Foundation Community Investment Grant Program is February 1

The deadline is nearing for Nevada-based entities to participate in the Raiders Foundation Investment Grant Program.
news

Q&A: Catching up with Denean Vaughn, nominee for the NFL's Fan of the Year

Vaughn has been chosen to be put forward for the NFL's annual prestigious fan award.
news

Raiders establish All For You Crew to address social injustice

The All For You Crew is focused on addressing social injustices by supporting Southern Nevada charities dedicated to helping the community through programs and opportunities involving three pillars: first responders, education and youth programming. 
news

Raiders assist in development of young athletes through ELITE Academy 

The ongoing ELITE series consists of weekly virtual meetings with high school football programs in Southern Nevada featuring Raiders players and Alumni. 
news

Southern Nevada law enforcement agencies light Al Davis Memorial Torch

 Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo was accompanied by representatives from his department as well as the Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments and the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Advertising