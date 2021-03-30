Raiders Head Coach Gruden, UNLV Head Coach Arroyo address Nevada high school coaches during virtual clinic 

Mar 30, 2021 at 12:55 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders collaborated with UNLV Football to present a virtual coaching clinic to high school coaches throughout Nevada. Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and UNLV Rebels Head Coach Marcus Arroyo, along with members of their respective staffs, teamed up to discuss team building, X's and O's strategy, leadership and football fundamentals with 70 Nevada prep coaches.

Raiders Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley, Raiders Defensive Line Coach Rod Marinelli, UNLV Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Glenn Thomas and UNLV Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Peter Hansen, also participated in the two-hour presentation that was at no cost to the coaches. Coach Gruden and the Raiders staff virtually conducted their portion from Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, while Arroyo and his staff checked in on campus from UNLV's Fertitta Football Complex.

"High school football coaches, youth football coaches, Rebels, Raiders football coaches, we have to create a partnership and we've got to start that partnership today," said Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden. "If we can get these young athletes to play football again and get to UNLV and someday get an opportunity in the NFL, it will be a helluva deal...First and foremost, I'd like to thank all of you for coaching football. It is a tremendous gift that you have giving back to these kids and I want to thank you. It's a hard job...I remember when I was a high school football player, that's where I learned the most valuable lessons in my life. I learned about work ethic, about teamwork and about mental and physical toughness. This is what you get by playing this sport."

The coaches who represented high schools throughout Nevada also got the opportunity to pose questions to the Raiders and UNLV coaches during a Q-and-A session. It was also announced that Coach Gruden and the Raiders Foundation matched $25,000 donations to total $50,000 that will go to select Title 1 schools to assist with their football programs with equipment.

"The clinic was a great experience. It was awesome to see the collaboration between the Raiders and UNLV. I enjoyed learning from both staffs and seeing how they coach their guys," said Las Vegas High School Head Coach Erick Capetillo.

