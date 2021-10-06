The Las Vegas Raiders land three players on PFF's NFL First-Quarter All-Pro First Team

The Silver and Black started off their season 3-1, with all three victories being against teams that won at least 10 games last season. And with two of their games on the national stage of primetime Monday Night Football, their hard-nosed play has caught the attention of many, especially Pro Football Focus. PFF writer Sam Monson released the website's NFL First Quarter All-Pro Team, consisting of players that have been exceptional through the first four games of the season.