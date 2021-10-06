The Las Vegas Raiders land three players on PFF's NFL First-Quarter All-Pro First Team

Oct 06, 2021 at 04:26 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders have taken the approach of not simply asking for people's respect, but demanding it.

The Silver and Black started off their season 3-1, with all three victories being against teams that won at least 10 games last season. And with two of their games on the national stage of primetime Monday Night Football, their hard-nosed play has caught the attention of many, especially Pro Football Focus. PFF writer Sam Monson released the website's NFL First Quarter All-Pro Team, consisting of players that have been exceptional through the first four games of the season.

On their list of First Team players, three Raiders were included – all of them on defense or special teams – while one rookie Raider made the Second Team.

Maxx Crosby﻿: First-Team Edge Rusher

Monson labeled Crosby as "one of the biggest surprises of the season", however it hasn't been a surprise to anyone who's seen Crosby play since becoming a Raider. In his first two seasons since being drafted out of Eastern Michigan, he's led the team in sacks, and currently, he has the most sacks of any player in his 2019 NFL Draft class.

So far this season, Crosby has a 91.6 pass-rushing grade and is leading the NFL in quarterback pressures with 30.

﻿Casey Hayward Jr.﻿: First-Team Cornerback

Hayward Jr. is the third-oldest defensive player on this list, and is playing like he hasn't lost a step.

The longtime Chargers cornerback started anew with the Raiders this season and has proven he's still one of the most elite cornerbacks in the NFL. He has a 84.3 PFF grade on the season and has allowed a mere 46.6 passer rating on passes thrown into his coverage.

﻿Nate Hobbs﻿: Second-Team Cornerback

Right behind Hayward on the Second Team is rookie Nate Hobbs. Hobbs is only one of two defensive rookies that made the list for First or Second Team. Since coming into Training Camp, he's outplayed his fifth-round draft selection and become a top cornerback for the Raiders. He's showcased that he's arguably the best open field tackler on the team as well.

Hobbs' 76.1 PFF grade is the highest for any rookie cornerback this season, and is top-10 among all cornerbacks this season.

﻿AJ Cole﻿: First-Team Punter

While AJ Cole may not see the field a whole lot, but when he does, he makes an impact.

Cole is the complete package when it comes to skillset for a punter with power, hang time and accuracy. On the season, he's averaging 51.5 yards per punt and has placed seven punts inside the 20.

Silver and Black and White: Week 4 vs. Chargers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller's (83) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
1 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller's (83) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV's (17) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
2 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV's (17) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kinesiologist Sean Freitas preps Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders kinesiologist Sean Freitas preps Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
4 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
5 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
6 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
7 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
8 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
10 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
11 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
13 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior advisor Marcel Reece signs autographs for fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders senior advisor Marcel Reece signs autographs for fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 41

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
20 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) fires up the team in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
21 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) fires up the team in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
22 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders sepia teams unit huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
23 / 41

The Las Vegas Raiders sepia teams unit huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) wait to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
24 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) wait to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks to the team as they wait to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks to the team as they wait to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
26 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
27 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
28 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
29 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks to the team as they wait to be introduced onto the field for the second time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks to the team as they wait to be introduced onto the field for the second time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17), tight end Nick Bowers (82) and tight end Matt Bushman (84) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17), tight end Nick Bowers (82) and tight end Matt Bushman (84) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
34 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
35 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
36 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
37 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Down judge Sarah Thomas on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
38 / 41

Down judge Sarah Thomas on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
40 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
41 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Key Matchups: Rookie Justin Fields is about to become acquainted with the Raiders' ferocious pass rush

After being named the Bears' starting quarterback, Fields will have the tough task of playing against one of the top-ranked defensive lines in the NFL.
news

Raiders-Bears Week 5 Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Chicago Bears.
news

Raiders sign CB Brandon Facyson from Chargers' practice squad

Facyson originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2018.
news

Raiders offer alternate screening Saturday (9 am-5 pm) and Sunday (9 am-2 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending October 10 game vs. Chicago

Fans urged to complete alternate screening, vaccinations prior to gameday to avoid lines.
Advertising