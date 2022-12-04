Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Silver and Black face the Los Angeles Chargers in just 90 minutes.
Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
CB Tyler Hall
RB Brittain Brown
TE Jesper Horsted
DT Neil Farrell Jr.
DT Kendal Vickers
DT Andrew Billings
