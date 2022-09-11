Las Vegas Raiders Week 1 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Silver and Black face the Los Angeles Chargers in just 90 minutes.
Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
S Isaiah Pola-Mao
RB Brittain Brown
LB Darien Butler
DT Neil Farrell Jr.
DT Matthew Butler
DE Tashawn Bower
