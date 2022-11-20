Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 Inactives vs. Denver Broncos

Nov 20, 2022 at 11:35 AM
Raiders Public Relations
The Silver and Black face the Denver Broncos in just 90 minutes.

Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:

CB Sidney Jones IV

RB Zamir White

T Kolton Miller

TE Jacob Hollister

DT Matthew Butler

DT Kendall Vickers

