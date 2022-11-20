Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 Inactives vs. Denver Broncos

The Silver and Black face the Denver Broncos in just 90 minutes.
Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
CB Sidney Jones IV
RB Zamir White
T Kolton Miller
TE Jacob Hollister
DT Matthew Butler
DT Kendall Vickers
