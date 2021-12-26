Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 Inactives vs. Denver Broncos

The Silver and Black face the Denver Broncos in just 90 minutes.
Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's matchup:
DE Malcolm Koonce
LB Will Compton
G Jordan Simmons
TE Darren Waller
DT Johnathan Hankins
DT Kendal Vickers
