Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 Inactives vs. Denver Broncos

Dec 26, 2021 at 11:55 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
inactives-week-16-broncos-2021-thumb

The Silver and Black face the Denver Broncos in just 90 minutes.

Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's matchup:

DE Malcolm Koonce

LB Will Compton

G Jordan Simmons

TE Darren Waller

DT Johnathan Hankins

DT Kendal Vickers

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 Inactives vs. Cleveland Browns

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 15, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 14 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 14, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 Inactives vs. Washington Football Team

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 13, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 12 Inactives vs. Dallas Cowboys

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 12, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 Inactives vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 11, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 10 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 10, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 Inactives vs. New York Giants

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 9, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Inactives vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 7, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 6 Inactives vs. Denver Broncos

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 6, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Inactives vs. Chicago Bears

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 5, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 4, view the inactive players for today's game.
Advertising