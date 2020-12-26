Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 Inactives vs. Miami Dolphins

Dec 26, 2020 at 03:44 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
week-16-inactive-dolphins-thumb-2020

The Silver and Black face the Miami Dolphins in just 90 minutes.

Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for tonight's game:

QB Nathan Peterman

CB Amik Robertson

T Brandon Parker

RB Theo Riddick

DE Clelin Ferrell

DE Chris Smith

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Before the Raiders take the field at Allegiant Stadium, view the inactive players for tonight's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 14 Inactives vs. Indianapolis Colts

Before the Raiders take the field at Allegiant Stadium, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 Inactives vs. New York Jets

Before the Raiders take the field at MetLife Stadium, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 12 Inactives vs. Atlanta Falcons

Before the Raiders take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Before the Raiders take the field at Allegiant Stadium, view the inactive players for tonight's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 10 Inactives vs. Denver Broncos

Before the Raiders take the field at Allegiant Stadium, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Before the Raiders take the field at SoFi Stadium, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 Inactives vs. Cleveland Browns

Before the Raiders take the field at FirstEnergy Stadium, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Inactives vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Before the Raiders take the field at Allegiant Stadium, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Before the Raiders take the field at Arrowhead Stadium, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 Inactives vs. Buffalo Bills

Before the Raiders take the field at Allegiant Stadium, take a look at the inactive players for today's game.

Advertising