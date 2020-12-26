Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 Inactives vs. Miami Dolphins

The Silver and Black face the Miami Dolphins in just 90 minutes.
Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for tonight's game:
QB Nathan Peterman
CB Amik Robertson
T Brandon Parker
RB Theo Riddick
DE Clelin Ferrell
DE Chris Smith
