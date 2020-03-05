Lincoln Kennedy to be inducted into Pac-12 Hall of Honor

"Helping the Huskies to three-straight Rose Bowl appearances and a perfect 12-0 National Championship season in 1991, Kennedy was one of the most dominant linemen in Conference history," said the conference of the Raider great. "A two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection and a Pac-10 Morris Trophy Winner for Top Offensive Lineman, he was the only unanimous First Team All-American selection in 1992 among Pac-10 athletes. He was also the top offensive tackle in the nation during his senior season. Later selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, Kennedy went on to enjoy a professional career by earning three Pro Bowl selections from 2000-02. Following his playing days, Kennedy now serves as an analyst on Fox Sports radio broadcasts and Pac-12 Networks, serving as a team broadcaster for the Oakland Raiders. Kennedy was inducted into the University of Washington Hall of Fame in 2004 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015."