Lincoln Kennedy to be inducted into Pac-12 Hall of Honor

Mar 05, 2020 at 01:32 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Former Raider Lincoln Kennedy is included in the 12-person class set for induction in the 2020 Pac-12 Hall of Honor.

"Helping the Huskies to three-straight Rose Bowl appearances and a perfect 12-0 National Championship season in 1991, Kennedy was one of the most dominant linemen in Conference history," said the conference of the Raider great. "A two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection and a Pac-10 Morris Trophy Winner for Top Offensive Lineman, he was the only unanimous First Team All-American selection in 1992 among Pac-10 athletes. He was also the top offensive tackle in the nation during his senior season. Later selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, Kennedy went on to enjoy a professional career by earning three Pro Bowl selections from 2000-02. Following his playing days, Kennedy now serves as an analyst on Fox Sports radio broadcasts and Pac-12 Networks, serving as a team broadcaster for the Oakland Raiders. Kennedy was inducted into the University of Washington Hall of Fame in 2004 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015."

Kennedy - along with the rest of the class - will be inducted Friday, March 13, prior to game action at T-Mobile Arena, home of the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. The group will then be honored at halftime as well.

Following the conclusion of his stellar collegiate days in Washington, Kennedy enjoyed an impressive NFL career, playing for both the Atlanta Falcons and the Raiders, totaling 121 appearances in Silver and Black.

Joining Kennedy in the 19th class of the Pac-12 Hall of Honor are the following inductees:

Sean Rooks (Arizona)

Melissa Belote Ripley (Arizona State)

Don Bowden (California)

Bill Marolt (Colorado)

Dan Fouts (Oregon)

Joni Huntley (Oregon State)

Jennifer Azzi (Stanford)

Jonathan Ogden (UCLA)

Barbara Hedges (USC)

Kathy Kreiner-Phillips (Utah)

Jeanne Eggart Helfer (Washington State)

Former Raiders offensive tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who has been selected for the Pac-12 Hall of Honor, played in 121 games with 119 starts in eight years with the Raiders. He was selected for three Pro Bowls and named 1st Team All-Pro once. He anchored a line for an offense that led the NFL in rushing in 2000 and total offense in 2002, and was a key member of three straight AFC West championship squads and started at right tackle in Super Bowl XXXVII.
