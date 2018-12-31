Looking Ahead: Where the Raiders are tentatively slated to pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

The 2018 regular season is in the books, which means the 2019 NFL Draft tentatively order is set.

We're still a few months away, but Head Coach Jon Gruden and his coaching staff will have plenty to do prior to the draft on April 25. This is a defense-heavy draft, and with three picks in the first round, the Raiders will have plenty of talented college prospects to choose from.

The Silver and Black are currently slated to pick No. 4 overall, and this will be the team's fifth time selecting fourth in the draft. Here are the Raiders' previous four selections with the No. 4 overall pick: defensive tackle Joe Rutgens (1961), defensive back Charles Woodson (1998), running back Darren McFadden (2008), and wide receiver Amari Cooper (2015).

Take a look at how the rest of the draft order shakes out, as of now: