Looking Ahead: Where the Raiders are tentatively slated to pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

Dec 31, 2018 at 09:44 AM
Raiders.com Staff
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The 2018 regular season is in the books, which means the 2019 NFL Draft tentatively order is set.

We're still a few months away, but Head Coach Jon Gruden and his coaching staff will have plenty to do prior to the draft on April 25. This is a defense-heavy draft, and with three picks in the first round, the Raiders will have plenty of talented college prospects to choose from.

The Silver and Black are currently slated to pick No. 4 overall, and this will be the team's fifth time selecting fourth in the draft. Here are the Raiders' previous four selections with the No. 4 overall pick: defensive tackle Joe Rutgens (1961), defensive back Charles Woodson (1998), running back Darren McFadden (2008), and wide receiver Amari Cooper (2015).

Take a look at how the rest of the draft order shakes out, as of now:

*- indicates playoff club

Table inside Article
Draft Selection Club
1. Arizona Cardinals
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. New York Jets
4. Oakland Raiders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New York Giants
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Denver Broncos
11. Cincinnati Bengals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Washington Redskins
16. Carolina Panthers
17. Cleveland Browns
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Tennessee Titans
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Philadelphia Eagles*
22. Indianapolis Colts*
23. Seattle Seahawks*
24. Dallas Cowboys* (pick traded to Raiders)
25. Baltimore Ravens*
26. Houston Texans*
27. New England Patriots*
28. Chicago Bears* (pick traded to Raiders)
29. Los Angeles Chargers*
30. Kansas City Chiefs*
31. Los Angeles Rams*
32. New Orleans Saints*

Be sure to follow along with Raiders.com and all Raiders social platforms the next few months, as the college prospect evaluation process gets underway.

Future Opponents: 2019

Preview the Raiders' 2019 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.

Home game vs. the Denver Broncos - Last meeting at home: December 24, 2018 – Raiders 27, Broncos 14
1 / 16

Home game vs. the Denver Broncos - Last meeting at home: December 24, 2018 – Raiders 27, Broncos 14

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Home game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Last meeting at home: December 12, 2018 – Raiders 33, Chiefs 40
2 / 16

Home game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Last meeting at home: December 12, 2018 – Raiders 33, Chiefs 40

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Home game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Last meeting at home: November 11, 2018 – Raiders 6, Chargers 20
3 / 16

Home game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Last meeting at home: November 11, 2018 – Raiders 6, Chargers 20

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Home game vs. the Chicago Bears. Last meeting at home: November 27, 2011 – Raiders 25, Bears 20
4 / 16

Home game vs. the Chicago Bears. Last meeting at home: November 27, 2011 – Raiders 25, Bears 20

Paul Sakuma/Associated Press
Home game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Last meeting at home: September 13, 2015 – Raiders 13, Bengals 33
5 / 16

Home game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Last meeting at home: September 13, 2015 – Raiders 13, Bengals 33

Tony Avelar/Associated Press
Home game vs. the Detroit Lions. Last meeting at home: December 18, 2011 – Raiders 27, Lions 28
6 / 16

Home game vs. the Detroit Lions. Last meeting at home: December 18, 2011 – Raiders 27, Lions 28

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Home game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last meeting at home: September 15, 2013 – Raiders 19, Jaguars 9
7 / 16

Home game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last meeting at home: September 15, 2013 – Raiders 19, Jaguars 9

Ben Margot/Associated Press
Home game vs. the Tennessee Titans. Last meeting at home: November 24, 2013 – Raiders 19, Titans 23
8 / 16

Home game vs. the Tennessee Titans. Last meeting at home: November 24, 2013 – Raiders 19, Titans 23

Beck Diefenbach/Associated Press
Road game at the Denver Broncos. Last meeting in Denver: September 16, 2018 – Raiders 19, Broncos 20
9 / 16

Road game at the Denver Broncos. Last meeting in Denver: September 16, 2018 – Raiders 19, Broncos 20

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Road game at the Kansas City Chiefs. Last meeting in Kansas City: December 30, 2018 – Raiders 3, Chiefs 35
10 / 16

Road game at the Kansas City Chiefs. Last meeting in Kansas City: December 30, 2018 – Raiders 3, Chiefs 35

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Road game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Last meeting in Los Angeles: October 7, 2018 – Raiders 10, Chargers 26
11 / 16

Road game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Last meeting in Los Angeles: October 7, 2018 – Raiders 10, Chargers 26

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Road game at the Green Bay Packers. Last meeting in Green Bay: December 11, 2011 – Raiders 16, Packers 46
12 / 16

Road game at the Green Bay Packers. Last meeting in Green Bay: December 11, 2011 – Raiders 16, Packers 46

Jim Prisching/Associated Press
Road game at the Houston Texans. Last meeting in Houston: November 17, 2013 – Raiders 28, Texans 23
13 / 16

Road game at the Houston Texans. Last meeting in Houston: November 17, 2013 – Raiders 28, Texans 23

Patric Schneider/Associated Press
Road game at the Indianapolis Colts. Last meeting in Indianapolis: September 8, 2013 – Raiders 17, Colts 21
14 / 16

Road game at the Indianapolis Colts. Last meeting in Indianapolis: September 8, 2013 – Raiders 17, Colts 21

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press
Road game at the Minnesota Vikings. Last meeting in Minnesota: November 20, 2011 – Raiders 27, Vikings 21
15 / 16

Road game at the Minnesota Vikings. Last meeting in Minnesota: November 20, 2011 – Raiders 27, Vikings 21

Andy King/Associated Press
Road game at the New York Jets. Last meeting in New York: September 7, 2014 – Raiders 14, Jets 19
16 / 16

Road game at the New York Jets. Last meeting in New York: September 7, 2014 – Raiders 14, Jets 19

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
