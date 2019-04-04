Looking back at all of Seth Roberts' game-winning touchdowns

Out of all the amazing plays Roberts had as a Raider, this has to take the cake as his best. In the midst of what would become the Raiders first playoff season since 2002, Roberts and the team found themselves locked into an overtime battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With 1:55 left in overtime, the offense lined up on fourth down at the 41-yard line. Following the snap, Carr fired over the middle of the field to Roberts who broke two tackles and streaked downfield for the touchdown.