Looking back at all of Seth Roberts' game-winning touchdowns

Thursday afternoon, the Oakland Raiders made it official; bidding farewell to wide receiver Seth Roberts.
Roberts – an undrafted free agent back in 2013 – served an important role on the team, working his way up from the practice squad to one of Derek Carr's favorite targets. The Georgia native totaled 158 receptions during his career in Silver and Black, totaling 1,826 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns. More impressively, from 2015 to 2017, Roberts found the end zone 11 times, and every time he scored the Raiders won; however, that 11-game streak came ended in 2018 against the Denver Broncos.
He wasn't the flashiest player on the field, but Roberts always found a way to get the job done. The slot receiver provided some memorable moments over the last few years, notching four game-winning touchdowns.
Let's take a look back at Seth Roberts' clutch moments:
The first of his four game-winning receptions, Roberts put the nail in the coffin against the Baltimore Ravens. The play gave the team its first win of the season and was one of the biggest plays of his career.
In the wet, rainy conditions of Nashville, Tenn., Roberts worked his magic. Beating his defender, Carr saw an open Roberts in the back corner of the end zone. The two connected for a pretty reception, and hoisted the team to victory late in the fourth quarter.
We all know that Michael Crabtree's two-point conversion is what sealed this game for the Silver and Black, but had it not been for Seth Roberts' touchdown that play wouldn't have been possible. With less than a minute to go in regulation, in the red zone, Roberts ran a slant route over the middle of the field, caught the pass, spun off a couple of defenders, and hopped into the end zone.
Roberts saved the best for last.
Out of all the amazing plays Roberts had as a Raider, this has to take the cake as his best. In the midst of what would become the Raiders first playoff season since 2002, Roberts and the team found themselves locked into an overtime battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With 1:55 left in overtime, the offense lined up on fourth down at the 41-yard line. Following the snap, Carr fired over the middle of the field to Roberts who broke two tackles and streaked downfield for the touchdown.
It was one of the best highlights from the 2016 campaign and possibly the best of Roberts' career.