Luke Getsy looking to implement 'the mentality of 11 playing as one' into the Raiders offense

February 16, 2024 is a significant day for the Raiders new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

On this day, he was seen wearing the shield for the first time publicly after spending nine of his last ten seasons coaching in the NFC North. He took a few minutes away from work for his first media availability since being named in his new role. Not to mention, it's also his birthday.

With his family back still back in Chicagoland preparing for a move to the desert, he told Raiders.com that he's looking forward to enjoying a nice evening on FaceTime with his wife and their four children. However while he's still in the office on his birthday, it's all business already amping up for the 2024 season with his new team.

"It's exciting. I think we're getting to that point where our staff is going to be set real soon and I'm excited to come in next week and hit the ground running," Luke Getsy said Friday. "Putting the installs together, putting the concepts together so this is the exciting time where we get to teach the coaches and then that will lead to them teaching the players."

With the excitement Getsy has going through the initial process of putting his offense in place, many are anticipating what it will look like considering his extensive background. His NFL roots stem from his days with the Green Bay Packers, being hired to the staff as an offensive quality control coach. He was later promoted to wide receivers coach, then quarterbacks coach, ultimately becoming their passing game coordinator before being named the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator in 2022.

The offensive coordinator of the Packers when he first arrived to Green Bay was Edgar Bennett, who's been the Raiders wide receivers coach since 2018. Getsy even claimed he tried to bring Bennett on to his staff with he was the Bears.