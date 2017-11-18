Raiders.com Mailbag: Getting Geared Up For Mexico City And Estadio Azteca

From Joaquin G: We need Khalil Mack and the defensive line to step up big in Mexico City. Will Khalil get another sack?

EP:Joaquin, I love how you phrased that question, saying that Khalil Mack *and *the rest of the defensive line need to put their best foot forward Sunday afternoon at Estadio Azteca. No. 52 is no question one of the best defensive players in the NFL, but I think that oftentimes we expect him to be the only one getting after the quarterback. Yes, Khalil is a dominant player; he's an All-Pro year after year for a reason, but everybody needs a little help, especially considering the former Buffalo Bull is routinely double, and even triple teamed, at times throughout the game. Lucky for the Raiders, they also employ another dynamic edge rusher in Bruce Irvin, who like Mack, has made a living taking down the opposing quarterback. If the Silver and Black want to find success against Tom Brady and the Patriots offense, not only will Mack and Irvin have to get gassed up, but a little interior pressure up front from the big fellas would go a long way as well.

From Tim F: Will the elevation play any role in the game?

EP:Yes and no. Yes, in the sense that Mexico City is indeed over 7,200 feet above sea level, meaning that the air is thinner, and physical activity can be a little bit harder. Kickoffs will likely fly a little longer, and both team's kickers will probably gain a few yards on how far they feel comfortable attempting field goals too. That being said, both teams have to deal with the variables that come with playing in elevation. The Patriots elected to train in Denver all week in an attempt to acclimate to the elevation, while the Raiders flew in the day before the game, just like they did in last year's international clash with the Houston Texans. I've talked a few players this week about whether or not they can feel a difference playing that high above sea level, and they've all said yes, but like I said earlier, both teams have to deal with the conditions.

From John G: Did you go to the Mexico City game last year? If you did, what was the best part?