Making the Case: Maxx Crosby as the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Josh Jacobs wasn't the only Raiders' rookie to have a stellar first season in Silver and Black.

While the former University of Alabama was indeed an absolute stud in 2019 – it seemed like No. 28 set a new franchise record each week – his fellow rookie on the defensive side of the ball, Maxx Crosby, was quietly putting together an impressive season in his own right.

So, just how good was Crosby in 2019? Well, we're glad you asked.

-Crosby's 10.0 sacks ranks second all-time in franchise history for a rookie, slotting in behind only Greg Townsend's 10.5 in 1983.

-Crosby earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week Honors in Week 11 after recording a Raiders rookie record four sacks, a mark that is tied for second-most in NFL history among rookies.

-Crosby's four sacks in Week 11 are tied for second-most by a rookie in NFL history.

-Crosby is just the fourth rookie in NFL history to record four sacks in a game and the first to do so since Brian Orakpo in 2009.

-Crosby's four sacks in Week 11 set a new franchise record for most sacks in a game by a rookie.

-Crosby became just the fourth flayer in franchise history who was drafted by the club in the fourth round or later to record double-digit sacks in a single season, joining Greg Townsend, Rod Martin and Rod Coleman. In fact, only one player in the entire 2019 draft class, drafted in the fourth round or later, had more sacks than Crosby (Za'Darius Smith – 13.5).