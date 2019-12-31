Making the Case: Maxx Crosby as the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Josh Jacobs wasn't the only Raiders' rookie to have a stellar first season in Silver and Black.
While the former University of Alabama was indeed an absolute stud in 2019 – it seemed like No. 28 set a new franchise record each week – his fellow rookie on the defensive side of the ball, Maxx Crosby, was quietly putting together an impressive season in his own right.
So, just how good was Crosby in 2019? Well, we're glad you asked.
-Crosby's 10.0 sacks ranks second all-time in franchise history for a rookie, slotting in behind only Greg Townsend's 10.5 in 1983.
-Crosby earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week Honors in Week 11 after recording a Raiders rookie record four sacks, a mark that is tied for second-most in NFL history among rookies.
-Crosby's four sacks in Week 11 are tied for second-most by a rookie in NFL history.
-Crosby is just the fourth rookie in NFL history to record four sacks in a game and the first to do so since Brian Orakpo in 2009.
-Crosby's four sacks in Week 11 set a new franchise record for most sacks in a game by a rookie.
-Crosby became just the fourth flayer in franchise history who was drafted by the club in the fourth round or later to record double-digit sacks in a single season, joining Greg Townsend, Rod Martin and Rod Coleman. In fact, only one player in the entire 2019 draft class, drafted in the fourth round or later, had more sacks than Crosby (Za'Darius Smith – 13.5).
-Crosby finished the season as only the second defender in franchise history to record double-digit sacks as a rookie. He finished second in the NFL among rookies with 10 sacks on the season.
-With his 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in the regular season finale, Crosby became just the fifth rookie since at least 2000 to record double-digit sacks and at least four forced fumbles in their rookie campaign.
The other members of that impressive list are as follows:
Dwight Freeney – 13.0 sacks, nine forced fumbles
Julius Peppers – 12.0 sacks, five forced fumbles
Terrell Suggs – 12.0 sacks, six forced fumbles
Mark Anderson – 12.0 sacks, four forced fumbles
-Crosby turned it on in the fourth quarter during his rookie campaign, finishing with the second-most sacks in the NFL during the final frame of play amongst his rookie peers. The only rookie with more sacks in the fourth quarter was Brian Burns (5.0).
Final Stats:
|Year
|GP
|GS
|Total
|Solo
|Asst.
|Sacks
|Yds.
|INTs
|PD
|FF
|2019
|16
|10
|46
|35
|11
|10.0
|69.5
|0
|4
|4
Plain and simple, Crosby was a beast in 2019, and the future is bright for the athletic defensive end from Eastern Michigan.