Marcus Allen, Tim Brown and Charles Woodson featured in new documentary on Heisman-winning Hall of Famers

Marcus Allen, Tim Brown and Charles Woodson are three of just 10 men who are both Heisman Trophy winners and Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Through highlights and first-person narratives, the FOX Sports and NFL Films documentary will profile each player's accomplishments on and off the football field extending from their college years to their Hall of Fame careers. The film also brought seven of the 10 players together for a conversation on what it's like to be part of the elite group.