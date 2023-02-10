Marcus Allen, Tim Brown and Charles Woodson featured in new documentary on Heisman-winning Hall of Famers

Feb 10, 2023 at 01:25 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
AllenBrownWoodson_thumb_021023

Three former Raiders' careers will be back in the spotlight in a new documentary called "The Perfect 10."

Marcus Allen, Tim Brown and Charles Woodson are three of just 10 men who are both Heisman Trophy winners and Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Through highlights and first-person narratives, the FOX Sports and NFL Films documentary will profile each player's accomplishments on and off the football field extending from their college years to their Hall of Fame careers. The film also brought seven of the 10 players together for a conversation on what it's like to be part of the elite group.

Brown and Woodson both served as executive producers of the documentary.

"The Perfect 10" airs Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

