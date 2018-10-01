Marshawn Lynch enjoys dominant start to 2018

"If that's not a Hall of Fame back, I don't know what is," Coach Gruden said. "Honestly. What he did yesterday, what he's done since he's been here is incredible. He wants the ball more and more and more. We got a good back over there in Doug Martin, who is ready to roll. Doug can't get on the field. This guys does not want to come off the field. He picked up six or seven blitzes yesterday too that no one is talking about. But some of the runs, good night! Why would you have a quick whistle with Marshawn Lynch? I don't understand how you can blow a whistle like they did yesterday, but some of the runs he's making, some of the finishes and determination he is putting on tape is unbelievable. I don't see many guys in football running like this."

Gruden brings up another good point in regards to Lynch; not only is the veteran back running the ball ultra-effectively (4.4 YPC), he's carrying a bulk of the workload to boot, as his 68 attempts are more than double Doug Martin's attempts.

Marshawn Lynch in general is an enigma, but when you factor in that he seemingly gets more productive the longer the game goes on, his output goes from impressive, to bordering on unbelievable.

Just think about this; at the half of the team's Week 4 matchup , Lynch had just 26 yards to his name, meaning that in the second half, and overtime, The Beast racked up 104 very physical, very determined yards.

"For him to consistently run the way that he does, give the effort that he does – he's a hall of famer," Derek Carr said. "The guy is one of the best running backs to ever play this game. You can't tell a football story without Marshawn Lynch. To be one of his teammates and be in there with him. For all the kids out there, they should just watch his effort. They should watch our kicker today miss some things and mess some stuff up, but get it out and be tough and finish and win the game for us. Those are the things that hopefully our game can do for the next generation that wants to play football."