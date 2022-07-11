Maxx Crosby, Denzel Perryman host Raiders Skills Camp for Las Vegas youth

It didn't take much for Crosby to get Perryman to co-host the camp with him. The two are coming off career seasons together as teammates, both earning their first Pro Bowl selections.

"That's what it's all about at the end of the day, just being here for your teammates," said Perryman. "Maxx asked me what I had going on Saturday and I said, 'Not much'. Then he said, 'Alright, I need you to coach' and you see the turnout. The kids are out here happy.

"Maxx and I work together on the field – and off the field, we're doing the same thing. It's just one big family."

Jeffrey Trujillo, owner of the Green Valley Knights Youth Football Team, was in attendance with his family and team. Trujillo believes that having the Raiders in Las Vegas "does wonders" for the community, especially the youth.

"To sit back and actually see the kids have fun, take direction from someone else and mingle with other kids around the valley – it was better than going to Disneyland," Trujillo said. "It's the best thing ever."

For Crosby, the ultimate competitor with a high motor on the field, it was no surprise to know what his favorite part of the camp was. For him, it was seeing other kids have the same competitive spirit.