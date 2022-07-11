Maxx Crosby, Denzel Perryman host Raiders Skills Camp for Las Vegas youth

All the kids that came to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Saturday were in awe of the Silver and Black.
Autographs, high fives and selfies were made readily available for the 250 boys and girls that attended the Las Vegas Raiders Skills Camp on July 9, but even more exciting to the local kids was running drills with the pros they watch on Sundays.
The group of children consisted of several local organizations including Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, Clark County School District Athletics, City of Las Vegas Parks and Recreation, Henderson Flag Football League and National Youth Sports Nevada. This was also one of the first camps to be hosted at the Raiders Headquarters, giving the Las Vegas community an inside look at where their local team works diligently.
"It's incredible because honestly, we have the best facility in the league," said Maxx Crosby, who was on hand for the camp along with Denzel Perryman. "We want to be able to utilize it, not only for us, but for the community and have people in here. It's a blessing for sure."
It didn't take much for Crosby to get Perryman to co-host the camp with him. The two are coming off career seasons together as teammates, both earning their first Pro Bowl selections.
"That's what it's all about at the end of the day, just being here for your teammates," said Perryman. "Maxx asked me what I had going on Saturday and I said, 'Not much'. Then he said, 'Alright, I need you to coach' and you see the turnout. The kids are out here happy.
"Maxx and I work together on the field – and off the field, we're doing the same thing. It's just one big family."
Jeffrey Trujillo, owner of the Green Valley Knights Youth Football Team, was in attendance with his family and team. Trujillo believes that having the Raiders in Las Vegas "does wonders" for the community, especially the youth.
"To sit back and actually see the kids have fun, take direction from someone else and mingle with other kids around the valley – it was better than going to Disneyland," Trujillo said. "It's the best thing ever."
For Crosby, the ultimate competitor with a high motor on the field, it was no surprise to know what his favorite part of the camp was. For him, it was seeing other kids have the same competitive spirit.
"I'm just having fun seeing everybody go toe-to-toe and enjoying getting better," said Crosby. "It was an absolute blast and giving back to the kids is everything."