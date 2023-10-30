Maxx Crosby donates $1 million to Eastern Michigan Athletics Department

The homecoming back to Michigan becomes sweeter for Maxx Crosby.

Crosby and his wife Rachel, a former Eastern Michigan University soccer player, have committed $1 million to the EMU Athletics Department. As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to take on the Detroit Lions in Michigan, Crosby made the announcement alongside Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee and Head Coach Chris Creighton.

With the donation, the football playing surface inside Rynearson Stadium will be named in his honor. Additionally, the contribution will be used to launch the second phase of the Championship Building Plan, according to the school.

The Championship Building is a student-athlete performance center, which officially opened in 2019 in part to fundraising efforts. Eastern Michigan's goal of further expanding the space is "to build a safe and highly effective atmosphere for its student-athletes."

"Eastern Michigan University holds a very special place in my heart and I am incredibly grateful for the significant role my EMU experience has played in shaping my life as an athlete and as a man," Crosby said in a press release. "Without the opportunity to attend EMU, I would not have met my wife, Rachel, who has given me the most beautiful gift imaginable in our daughter, Ella. Without EMU, I wouldn't have the lifelong friends that now serve as advisors and business partners. Without EMU, I may not have ever had the opportunity to achieve my dream of playing in the National Football League."

This donation comes after the Raiders edge rusher returned to the university in the offseason to see his name and number on display in their Ring of Honor. In his four seasons as an Eagle, he totaled 20 career sacks, 41 tackles for loss and equaled the school's single-season record for sacks in 2017.