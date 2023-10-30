Maxx Crosby donates $1 million to Eastern Michigan Athletics Department

Oct 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

CrosbyEMU_thumb_103023

The homecoming back to Michigan becomes sweeter for Maxx Crosby.

Crosby and his wife Rachel, a former Eastern Michigan University soccer player, have committed $1 million to the EMU Athletics Department. As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to take on the Detroit Lions in Michigan, Crosby made the announcement alongside Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee and Head Coach Chris Creighton.

With the donation, the football playing surface inside Rynearson Stadium will be named in his honor. Additionally, the contribution will be used to launch the second phase of the Championship Building Plan, according to the school.

The Championship Building is a student-athlete performance center, which officially opened in 2019 in part to fundraising efforts. Eastern Michigan's goal of further expanding the space is "to build a safe and highly effective atmosphere for its student-athletes."

"Eastern Michigan University holds a very special place in my heart and I am incredibly grateful for the significant role my EMU experience has played in shaping my life as an athlete and as a man," Crosby said in a press release. "Without the opportunity to attend EMU, I would not have met my wife, Rachel, who has given me the most beautiful gift imaginable in our daughter, Ella. Without EMU, I wouldn't have the lifelong friends that now serve as advisors and business partners. Without EMU, I may not have ever had the opportunity to achieve my dream of playing in the National Football League."

This donation comes after the Raiders edge rusher returned to the university in the offseason to see his name and number on display in their Ring of Honor. In his four seasons as an Eagle, he totaled 20 career sacks, 41 tackles for loss and equaled the school's single-season record for sacks in 2017.

"I am a firm believer of the power of education and sports, and personally serve as an example of how they can positively impact both individuals and communities," continued Crosby. "By investing in EMU Athletics, I hope to contribute to the growth and development of student-athletes, providing them with the resources and opportunities they need to realize their dreams on and off-the-field."

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Lions 

The Silver and Black head to Detroit for a Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup. 
news

Raiders activate LB Curtis Bolton, place LB Kana'i Mauga on injured reserve 

Additionally, the team activated K James McCourt and WR DJ Turner from the practice squad for Monday's game.
news

Raiders-Lions Week 8 Injury Report: LB Kana'i Mauga added to injury report Sunday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Detroit Lions.
news

Connections: 'It's going to be incredible' for Maxx Crosby to return home to Michigan 

The edge rusher is gearing up for his first NFL game in Michigan, the state where he was born and later played college football in.

Latest Content

gallery

Pregame sights from Week 8 vs. Lions

Oct 30, 2023

Take a look inside Ford Field as the Raiders prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Lions 

Oct 30, 2023

The Silver and Black head to Detroit for a Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup. 
news

Raiders activate LB Curtis Bolton, place LB Kana'i Mauga on injured reserve 

Oct 30, 2023

Additionally, the team activated K James McCourt and WR DJ Turner from the practice squad for Monday's game.
news

Maxx Crosby donates $1 million to Eastern Michigan Athletics Department

Oct 30, 2023

The Raiders edge rusher announced the donation to his alma mater prior to his first NFL game back in the state of Michigan.
news

Raiders-Lions Week 8 Injury Report: LB Kana'i Mauga added to injury report Sunday

Oct 29, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Detroit Lions.
news

Connections: 'It's going to be incredible' for Maxx Crosby to return home to Michigan 

Oct 28, 2023

The edge rusher is gearing up for his first NFL game in Michigan, the state where he was born and later played college football in.
news

Pick Six: Raiders defense in need of a primetime-worthy showing against Lions

Oct 28, 2023

Six storylines to follow as Raiders travel to Detroit for Week 8.
news

Garoppolo vuelve para visita de los Raiders a Detroit

Oct 28, 2023

El mariscal de campo titular de Las Vegas está listo de cara al duelo de los Malosos ante los Leones en horario estelar.
video

Coach McDaniels: '[Jimmy Garoppolo is] ready to go'

Oct 28, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels provides a final injury update ahead of Week 8 and discusses wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and kicker Daniel Carlson.
news

What They're Saying: Lions know Davante Adams is 'one of a kind'

Oct 28, 2023

Take a look at what Detroit Lions' coaches and players are saying about the Week 8 matchup. 
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 10.28.23 | Week 8 vs. Lions | RPP

Oct 28, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media prior to the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
news

Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Detroit Lions senior writer Tim Twentyman

Oct 28, 2023

Get an insider's look at the opposing team before the primetime Week 8 clash.
View All
Advertising