Friday, Jun 12, 2020 11:46 AM

Maxx Crosby jokes about what meetings with Johnathan Abram are like in quarantine

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Johnathan Abram is boisterous, and his teammates and coaches love him for it — even when he's disrupting Zoom meetings.

During his appearance on The Lefkoe Show, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby pulled back the curtain to reveal what the team's meetings are like in quarantine.

"John [Abram] can't stop talking," Crosby joked. "[Josh Jacobs and John] together, they talk back and forth, they talk a little crap, but John is a different animal. You should see him in meetings, Coach Guenther has to tell him to mute his mic, like three times a meeting.

"He asks a lot of questions, and he's really smart when it comes to football, that man knows football and what's going on, but he always asks questions. Randomly in meetings you'll hear yelling, or whatever, going on and kids running in the background, and Coach Guenther's like, 'John, can you please mute your mic.'"

Even separated from his teammates, Abram is finding ways to keep them entertained, but hopefully they'll all be reunited in Las Vegas sooner rather than later. After a season-ending injury last year, Abram's return to the field in 2020 will be a major topic of discussion.

You can listen to the full episode of The Lefkoe Show, here.

Related Content

Raiders, USA Football & Intermountain Healthcare keep Nevada youth coaches ahead of the game
news

Raiders, USA Football & Intermountain Healthcare keep Nevada youth coaches ahead of the game

The Raiders' ground-breaking work in Nevada goes beyond the brick and steel of Allegiant Stadium and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. It extends to youth football families statewide.
In Her Own Words: Raiderette Tess looks back on her four years
news

In Her Own Words: Raiderette Tess looks back on her four years

"If I can leave Raider Nation with one takeaway about what it means to be a Raiderette, it's that we are a group of intelligent, hard-working and talented women who are incredibly passionate about what we do."
Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind. The Oakland Raiders won 31-24.
news

Maxx Crosby discusses advocating for change on 'The Lefkoe Show'

As protests against social injustice have increased throughout the country, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been an outspoken member of the team.
In Her Own Words: Raiderette Taylor bids farewell
news

In Her Own Words: Raiderette Taylor bids farewell

"Even though I will deeply miss being a part of this team, I feel so content knowing that I was able to have the same impact on the rookies my last four years that my vets had on me during my rookie season."

Advertising