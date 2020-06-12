Maxx Crosby jokes about what meetings with Johnathan Abram are like in quarantine

Johnathan Abram is boisterous, and his teammates and coaches love him for it — even when he's disrupting Zoom meetings.

During his appearance on The Lefkoe Show, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby pulled back the curtain to reveal what the team's meetings are like in quarantine.

"John [Abram] can't stop talking," Crosby joked. "[Josh Jacobs and John] together, they talk back and forth, they talk a little crap, but John is a different animal. You should see him in meetings, Coach Guenther has to tell him to mute his mic, like three times a meeting.