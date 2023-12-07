Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs, AJ Cole among top vote-getters in Pro Bowl fan voting

The first voting update for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games has been revealed.
Three Raiders are among the top vote-getters for their respective positions in early fan voting: defensive end Maxx Crosby, running back Josh Jacobs and punter AJ Cole. All three were voted Pro Bowlers in 2023.
Crosby is the top vote-getter on the Raiders, coming in at second among defensive ends and trailing only Myles Garrett on the Cleveland Browns. The Condor is enjoying another successful season, with 11.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 66 combined tackles.
Jacobs and Cole both landed at third in voting in the AFC among their positions. Jacobs leads the league in carries (220) and has totaled 771 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on the season.
Cole is leading the league in net yards per punt (46.2) with 22 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. The punter also set the single-game NFL record for highest punt average (min. four punts) with a whooping 63.6 yards per punt in Week 9.
Voting is live at raiders.com/probowl, with social voting opening on Monday, December 11, through X (formerly known as Twitter).
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.
How to vote on X: Posts that include the voting requirements below (including replies) and retweets from public accounts will count as a vote. Votes accumulated within the final 48 hours on X will count as double, similar to last year.
Votes on X will be counted in one of three ways:
- ProBowlVote + Player Name (e.g. #ProBowlVote Josh Jacobs)
- ProBowlVote + #PlayerName (e.g. #ProBowlVote #JoshJacobs)
- ProBowlVote + @PlayerUsername (e.g. #ProBowlVote @iAM_joshjacobs)
Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed live on NFL Network on January 3, with the Pro Bowl Games being played on February 4, 2024 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.
The city of North Las Vegas and NFL Green partnered to host a tree planting event where Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and the Super Bowl LVIII host committee helped to plant 32 trees representing all NFL teams near the Silver Mesa Recreation Center and gifted Super Bowl tickets to community members.