Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs, AJ Cole among top vote-getters in Pro Bowl fan voting

Dec 07, 2023 at 09:00 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The first voting update for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games has been revealed.

Three Raiders are among the top vote-getters for their respective positions in early fan voting: defensive end Maxx Crosby, running back Josh Jacobs and punter AJ Cole. All three were voted Pro Bowlers in 2023.

Crosby is the top vote-getter on the Raiders, coming in at second among defensive ends and trailing only Myles Garrett on the Cleveland Browns. The Condor is enjoying another successful season, with 11.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 66 combined tackles.

Jacobs and Cole both landed at third in voting in the AFC among their positions. Jacobs leads the league in carries (220) and has totaled 771 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on the season.

Cole is leading the league in net yards per punt (46.2) with 22 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. The punter also set the single-game NFL record for highest punt average (min. four punts) with a whooping 63.6 yards per punt in Week 9.

Voting is live at raiders.com/probowl, with social voting opening on Monday, December 11, through X (formerly known as Twitter).

Download App_ROS_2560x1440

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

How to vote on X: Posts that include the voting requirements below (including replies) and retweets from public accounts will count as a vote. Votes accumulated within the final 48 hours on X will count as double, similar to last year.

Votes on X will be counted in one of three ways:

  • ProBowlVote + Player Name (e.g. #ProBowlVote Josh Jacobs)
  • ProBowlVote + #PlayerName (e.g. #ProBowlVote #JoshJacobs)
  • ProBowlVote + @PlayerUsername (e.g. #ProBowlVote @iAM_joshjacobs)

Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed live on NFL Network on January 3, with the Pro Bowl Games being played on February 4, 2024 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

Photos: NFL Green hosts tree planting for City of North Las Vegas

The city of North Las Vegas and NFL Green partnered to host a tree planting event where Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and the Super Bowl LVIII host committee helped to plant 32 trees representing all NFL teams near the Silver Mesa Recreation Center and gifted Super Bowl tickets to community members.

A community member collects Las Vegas Raiders gear during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.
1 / 10

A community member collects Las Vegas Raiders gear during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
City of North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown speaks to community members during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.
2 / 10

City of North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown speaks to community members during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to community members during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.
3 / 10

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to community members during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks to community members during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.
4 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks to community members during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks to community members during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.
5 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks to community members during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
NFL's associate director of environmental programs Susan Groh speaks to community members during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.
6 / 10

NFL's associate director of environmental programs Susan Groh speaks to community members during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
City of North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gift Super Bowl LVIII tickets to community members during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.
7 / 10

City of North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gift Super Bowl LVIII tickets to community members during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Community members pose for a photo with their Super Bowl LVIII tickets during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.
8 / 10

Community members pose for a photo with their Super Bowl LVIII tickets during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the city of North Las Vegas, NFL Green and Super Bowl LVIII host committee plant a tree during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.
9 / 10

Members of the city of North Las Vegas, NFL Green and Super Bowl LVIII host committee plant a tree during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan plants a tree during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.
10 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan plants a tree during a tree planting event at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: What does coaching staff want to see from Aidan O'Connell as rookie campaign nears conclusion?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a trio of fan-submitted questions as the team comes off its bye week to face the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Raiders raise awareness for charitable causes through NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign

The Silver and Black are lacing up with a purpose this Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Vikings 

The Raiders host the Vikings for a Week 14 matchup. 
news

Statement from Raiders on UNLV shooting

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school flag football team

Dec 07, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders visit Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon to highlight their upcoming game as the Raiders celebrate local high school flag football teams throughout the season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What does coaching staff want to see from Aidan O'Connell as rookie campaign nears conclusion?

Dec 07, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a trio of fan-submitted questions as the team comes off its bye week to face the Minnesota Vikings.
audio

Coach Pierce reflected at the bye week. Now here comes Justin Jefferson and the Vikings | RPN

Dec 07, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the Raiders' bye week, defensive end Maxx Crosby and preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
news

Raiders raise awareness for charitable causes through NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign

Dec 07, 2023

The Silver and Black are lacing up with a purpose this Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings.
gallery

Photos: Raiders 2023 My Cause My Cleats

Dec 07, 2023

View the custom cleats Raiders players will be wearing for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats initiative.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Vikings 

Dec 07, 2023

The Raiders host the Vikings for a Week 14 matchup. 
news

Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs, AJ Cole among top vote-getters in Pro Bowl fan voting

Dec 07, 2023

The three Raiders cracked the top 10 in their respective position groups.
video

Antonio Pierce is preparing for chaos from the Vikings defense

Dec 07, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce talks quarterback Aidan O'Connell, the bye week and the Raiders' upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
gallery

Photos: NFL Green hosts tree planting for City of North Las Vegas

Dec 07, 2023

The city of North Las Vegas and NFL Green partnered to host a tree planting event where Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and the Super Bowl LVIII host committee helped to plant 32 trees representing all NFL teams near the Silver Mesa Recreation Center and gifted Super Bowl tickets to community members.
audio

Coach Pierce, Davante Adams and Aidan O'Connell Presser - 12.6.23 | Week 14 vs. Vikings

Dec 06, 2023

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce, quarterback Aidan O'Connell and wide receiver Davante Adams address the media.
news

Statement from Raiders on UNLV shooting

Dec 06, 2023

video

Davante Adams: 'We've just got to find a way to finish the right way'

Dec 06, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams on the mindset for the final five games, the bye week and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
View All
Advertising