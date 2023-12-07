Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs, AJ Cole among top vote-getters in Pro Bowl fan voting

The first voting update for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games has been revealed.

Three Raiders are among the top vote-getters for their respective positions in early fan voting: defensive end Maxx Crosby, running back Josh Jacobs and punter AJ Cole. All three were voted Pro Bowlers in 2023.

Crosby is the top vote-getter on the Raiders, coming in at second among defensive ends and trailing only Myles Garrett on the Cleveland Browns. The Condor is enjoying another successful season, with 11.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 66 combined tackles.

Jacobs and Cole both landed at third in voting in the AFC among their positions. Jacobs leads the league in carries (220) and has totaled 771 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on the season.

Cole is leading the league in net yards per punt (46.2) with 22 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. The punter also set the single-game NFL record for highest punt average (min. four punts) with a whooping 63.6 yards per punt in Week 9.