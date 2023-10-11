Maxx Crosby named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Maxx Crosby was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his dominant Week 5 performance against the Green Bay Packers.

The edge rusher finished the day with five total tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack on Jordan Love. His four tackles for loss tied his career-high of TFLs in a single game and were the most of any player from Week 5. Additionally, he was one of four players in the AFC with five+ tackles and three+ tackles for loss.

This is Crosby's fourth time in his career being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, his first since Week 18 of the 2021 season – the first Raider ever to earn the honor four times. The 26-year-old currently leads the team in sacks (five), quarterback hits (seven), tackles for loss (eight) and pressures (34).