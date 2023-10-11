Maxx Crosby named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Maxx Crosby was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his dominant Week 5 performance against the Green Bay Packers.
The edge rusher finished the day with five total tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack on Jordan Love. His four tackles for loss tied his career-high of TFLs in a single game and were the most of any player from Week 5. Additionally, he was one of four players in the AFC with five+ tackles and three+ tackles for loss.
This is Crosby's fourth time in his career being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, his first since Week 18 of the 2021 season – the first Raider ever to earn the honor four times. The 26-year-old currently leads the team in sacks (five), quarterback hits (seven), tackles for loss (eight) and pressures (34).
"Maxx does it every day with his effort," Josh McDaniels said following the Packers win. "His work, how much he cares about every little detail relative to the football team, his teammates, his body, practice. And then he gives it everything he has, every single time he's out there. He never comes off the field, as you know. Tremendous leadership."
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 5 victory against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.