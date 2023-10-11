Maxx Crosby named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Oct 11, 2023 at 09:00 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

WK_AFC POTW_Crosby_2560x1440

Maxx Crosby was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his dominant Week 5 performance against the Green Bay Packers.

The edge rusher finished the day with five total tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack on Jordan Love. His four tackles for loss tied his career-high of TFLs in a single game and were the most of any player from Week 5. Additionally, he was one of four players in the AFC with five+ tackles and three+ tackles for loss.

This is Crosby's fourth time in his career being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, his first since Week 18 of the 2021 season – the first Raider ever to earn the honor four times. The 26-year-old currently leads the team in sacks (five), quarterback hits (seven), tackles for loss (eight) and pressures (34).

"Maxx does it every day with his effort," Josh McDaniels said following the Packers win. "His work, how much he cares about every little detail relative to the football team, his teammates, his body, practice. And then he gives it everything he has, every single time he's out there. He never comes off the field, as you know. Tremendous leadership."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Packers | Week 5

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 5 victory against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane's (41) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane's (41) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce's (51) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce's (51) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's (10) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's (10) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers' (16) locker in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers' (16) locker in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Gameday signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers.
6 / 140

Gameday signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jim Plunkett signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jim Plunkett signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and alumnus Marshawn Lynch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and alumnus Marshawn Lynch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 140

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 140

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 140

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives into the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives into the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders fans during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates his interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates his interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is congratulated after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is congratulated after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) blocks during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) blocks during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) is congratulated on his second interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) is congratulated on his second interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) defends during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) defends during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
121 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
122 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
123 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
124 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
126 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) blocks during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
129 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) blocks during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
130 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
131 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
nLas Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
132 / 140

nLas Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates his interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
133 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates his interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates his interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
134 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates his interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels shares a hug with Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
135 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels shares a hug with Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) with Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) after the regular season home game at Allegiant Stadium.
136 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) with Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) after the regular season home game at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) with Green Bay Packers kicker Anders Carlson (17) after the regular season home game at Allegiant Stadium.
137 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) with Green Bay Packers kicker Anders Carlson (17) after the regular season home game at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
138 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
139 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
140 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 5 win

The 17-13 win showcased the team's determined defense and resilient offense on a primetime stage. 
news

Three Key Plays: How the Raiders defense sealed the deal on Monday Night Football

Breaking down three pivotal plays that led the Raiders to a 17-13 win over the Green Bay Packers.
news

By the Numbers: Defense rises up in Raiders' Week 5 victory over Green Bay

Take a look at the numbers behind the Raiders' 17-13 primetime win over the Packers.
news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 17-13 win over the Packers

Take a look back at all the highlights from Monday night's matchup.

Latest Content

video

Coach McDaniels: '[Patriots are a] different team than what we played last December'

Oct 11, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the upcoming Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots, defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
news

Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 5 win

Oct 11, 2023

The 17-13 win showcased the team's determined defense and resilient offense on a primetime stage. 
news

Maxx Crosby named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Oct 11, 2023

Crosby had four tackles for loss and a sack in the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers
gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 5 vs. Packers

Oct 11, 2023

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 5 victory against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
video

The numbers behind Raiders' dominant defensive performance vs. Packers | Next Gen Stats

Oct 10, 2023

All the numbers you need to know surrounding the Raiders' win over the Packers in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Three Key Plays: How the Raiders defense sealed the deal on Monday Night Football

Oct 10, 2023

Breaking down three pivotal plays that led the Raiders to a 17-13 win over the Green Bay Packers.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 10.10.23 | Week 5 vs. Packers | RPP

Oct 10, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media to recap the Raiders' Week 5 win over the Green Bay Packers.
news

By the Numbers: Defense rises up in Raiders' Week 5 victory over Green Bay

Oct 10, 2023

Take a look at the numbers behind the Raiders' 17-13 primetime win over the Packers.
gallery

Sights of the Game: Week 5 Gameday Entertainment vs. Packers

Oct 10, 2023

Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' Week 5 victory against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'Our best is in front of us'

Oct 10, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the Raiders' Week 5 win, wide receiver Davante Adams, cornerback Amik Robertson and more.
gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Packers | Week 5

Oct 10, 2023

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 5 victory against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 17-13 win over the Packers

Oct 10, 2023

Take a look back at all the highlights from Monday night's matchup.
View All
Advertising