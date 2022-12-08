Maxx Crosby named finalist for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 08, 2022 at 09:15 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

CrosbyArtRooney_120822

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby has been selected as one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award, which began in 2014 and is named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner, is given to the player that best represents fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition for their organization.

A panel of former NFL players voted on the eight finalists, and now each team will submit a consensus vote from their players for who they believe should win the award. A team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors in February and will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Previously, Raiders great Charles Woodson won the award in 2015.

Full list of the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award finalists:

  • Calais Campbell (Baltimore Ravens)
  • Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns)
  • Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders)
  • Jerry Hughes (Houston Texans)
  • Lavonte David (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
  • Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings)
  • Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers)
  • Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers)

