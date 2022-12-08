Maxx Crosby named finalist for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby has been selected as one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award, which began in 2014 and is named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner, is given to the player that best represents fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition for their organization.

A panel of former NFL players voted on the eight finalists, and now each team will submit a consensus vote from their players for who they believe should win the award. A team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors in February and will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.