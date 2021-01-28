Maxx Crosby says he played through 2020 season with a torn labrum and broken hand

Maxx Crosby's ironman effort this previous season has become even more impressive in retrospect.
The second year defensive end out of Eastern Michigan took to social media to announce he had two successful surgeries to recover from injuries sustained throughout the season. Crosby estimated the injuries will require him to be down for four months. Despite being severely banged up, Crosby played and started in all 16 games this season and led the team in sacks for a second straight season.
"Maxx Crosby played through some injuries last year that a lot of people wouldn't," General Manager Mike Mayock said on Upon Further Review with Eddie Paskal Tuesday. "No excuses, but we had so much COVID, so much injuries."
Crosby played in 898 snaps this last NFL season, the second most of all defensive linemen in the NFL behind J.J. Watt.
View the best images of the Las Vegas Raiders throughout stadium tunnels during the 2020 season.