How Maxx Crosby proved to be an ironman of the Raiders defense

The Raiders defense can say that they've seen it all this season.

Throughout the irregular 2020 season in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Silver and Black defense has not had a lot of consistency. The unit had their struggles throughout the season with injuries and positive COVID tests in one of the toughest years for any Raiders defense in their franchise history.

Fortunately for the Raiders, they have a tough young man from Eastern Michigan who was able to lead the way.

Second-year defensive end Maxx Crosby completed his season as one of the only Raider to start in all 16 games on defense this season. He also played in every game is rookie season, as he hasn't missed a game in the NFL since being drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round out of Eastern Michigan.

"That's something I pride myself on, being a tough individual," said Maxx Crosby. "This whole season I've been banged up and had little things bothering me, but there's nothing that's going to take me off the field unless I absolutely can't run or do what I can do on the field. (The Raiders) are getting somebody who can play their ass off every single game and play no matter what."

Crosby led the team in sacks for a second straight season with seven, which was a third of the team's 21 sacks this season. He also finished the season in Denver with four tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits and two vital field-goal blocks on Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, and don't forget that second one iced the game.