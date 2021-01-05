How Maxx Crosby proved to be an ironman of the Raiders defense

Jan 05, 2021 at 01:30 PM
Levi Edwards

The Raiders defense can say that they've seen it all this season.

Throughout the irregular 2020 season in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Silver and Black defense has not had a lot of consistency. The unit had their struggles throughout the season with injuries and positive COVID tests in one of the toughest years for any Raiders defense in their franchise history.

Fortunately for the Raiders, they have a tough young man from Eastern Michigan who was able to lead the way.

Second-year defensive end Maxx Crosby completed his season as one of the only Raider to start in all 16 games on defense this season. He also played in every game is rookie season, as he hasn't missed a game in the NFL since being drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round out of Eastern Michigan.

"That's something I pride myself on, being a tough individual," said Maxx Crosby. "This whole season I've been banged up and had little things bothering me, but there's nothing that's going to take me off the field unless I absolutely can't run or do what I can do on the field. (The Raiders) are getting somebody who can play their ass off every single game and play no matter what."

Crosby led the team in sacks for a second straight season with seven, which was a third of the team's 21 sacks this season. He also finished the season in Denver with four tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits and two vital field-goal blocks on Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, and don't forget that second one iced the game.

"It was the first time I've ever blocked a field goal in my entire life, so getting two in one game was kind of crazy," said Crosby. "I reached and got through the gaps, and I was happy I could help my team and block those field goals."

No. 98's season has made an impression on Head Coach Jon Gruden, who is excited to get his anchor of the defense in the weight room this offseason.

"I don't think there's any doubt that he can be a great player here. There's no doubt about that," said Coach Gruden. "He needs what all young players need, especially coming out of a smaller type college: He needs the weight room. He needs the offseason. He needs a little bit of help, I think, in the strength and conditioning area, but he is a heck of a football player with a great motor. We expect big things from him moving forward."

Madd Maxx is on the same page as his coach, looking forward to the offseason to give him and his defense the chance to get healthy and grow as a unit going into the 2021 season.

"As a defense as a whole, we have to be locked in from start to finish. I think we have good moments, but then there's lack of focus, lack of detail and lack of intensity at times."

"I give our guys a lot of credit. This year wasn't exactly what we expected, but I'm glad we got to finish it off the right way and get a win here."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Broncos - Week 17

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders signage around Empower Field at Mile High before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders signage around Empower Field at Mile High before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) snaps the ball during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) snaps the ball during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) after making a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) after making a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates with wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates with wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

A view of Empower Field at Mile High, the stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
A view of Empower Field at Mile High, the stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) sack the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) sack the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4)during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4)during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with teammates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with teammates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrate on the field after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrate on the field after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is interviewed by the media following the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is interviewed by the media following the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

