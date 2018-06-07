MC Hammer stops by Raiders' facility to DJ during Organized Team Activities

Jun 06, 2018 at 05:38 PM

The Oakland Raiders have a star-studded fan base, including golf icon Tiger Woods, Victoria's Secret model Josephine Skriver, music and entertainment mogul Ice Cube, and more, but perhaps the most-outspoken and proud fan among them all is MC Hammer.

The Grammy award-winner has been a Raiders fan his entire life, and he expresses his fandom on social media regularly. Wednesday, he stopped by the team's facility in Alameda, Calif., to meet with Head Coach Jon Gruden and the players, as well as provide some pre-practice motivation.

After going through the first eight Organized Team Activities (OTAs) – and really much of the Offseason Workout Program – without audible music playing during practice, that changed Wednesday, in a pretty noticeable way.

Over the loudspeakers, MC Hammer provided those funky tunes that we've all grown to love, serving as the team's personal DJ for the day.

The Raiders will wrap up their final day of OTAs Thursday by hosting a 7-on-7 high school football tournament. With Wednesday serving as the team's last day of actual practice, I can't think of a better way to conclude phase three with MC Hammer on the turn tables.

