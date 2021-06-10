Meet Amo, Johnathan Abram's new furry best friend

Jun 10, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Johnathan Abram plays with a big dog mentality on the field, so it's no surprise he has one at home as well.

Abram made an appearance on Whistle Sports' newest episode of "Meet the Pets" to introduce his new furry friend, Amo, a 14-month old, South African Boerboel.

"I was looking for a big dog with a really great temperament and that's what I ended up getting," said Abram. "Amo is the exact same person as me, he doesn't really bother anybody, he just kind of does his own thing and lives in his own little world."

The Raiders safety joked with Whistle Sports about Amo's special skill set of being able to eat food exceptionally fast and never barking. Despite never barking, Amo has proven to Abram that he is a great guard dog around his friends if he feels his human companion is in danger.

When giving Amo an NFL player comparison, he said that he would be like former NFL nose tackle Vince Wilfork, who played 13 seasons in the NFL for the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans.

"Amo would be a nose guard," said Abram. "Super lazy, but big and just stout. Plug up the nose, he'd be like Vince Wilfork."

Abram also talked about his extensive sneaker collection, the biggest difference between college and the NFL, and the safeties he's modeled his game after the most.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Notes and quotes from the final week of OTAs

Several new additions to the Silver and Black spoke to the media on Wednesday.
news

Kenyan Drake could be the ultimate chess piece in the Raiders offense

The running back brings rare speed and versatility to an already stacked Silver and Black backfield.
news

Raiders add former Falcons CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Wreh-Wilson joins the Silver and Black having spent the last five seasons with the Falcons.
news

Raiders Family mourns the passing of Jim Fassel 

A Las Vegas resident, Jim coached quarterbacks for the Raiders in 1995 during a playing and coaching career that spanned four decades.
Advertising