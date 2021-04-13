MGM Resorts, Raiders partner with Three Square to distribute meals to Las Vegas families in need

MGM Resorts International, the Las Vegas Raiders and Three Square Food Bank partnered to distribute hundreds of family-sized food bags to community families in need. The bags were given out at the Three Square drive-through food distribution site at Western High School in Las Vegas to supplement the regular groceries that families receive. Over 400 families were provided with the equivalent of around 40 meals each. MGM, Raiders and Three Square executives including Raiders President Marc Badain, MGM Resorts International CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts International President of Entertainment and Sports George Kliavkoff, Three Square Chief Development Officer Michelle Beck were joined by staff members and their families in volunteering to assist with the distribution.

This event was yet the latest collaboration between the Raiders and MGM aimed at giving back to the community. In January 2020, MGM Resorts became an Official Gaming Partner of the Raiders and Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium. On the same day of this announcement, MGM Resorts and Raiders volunteers that included executives and staff from both organizations as well as Raiders Alumni Jim Plunkett and Darren McFadden and members of the Raiderettes, created more than 500 hygiene kits that were donated to veterans residing in Las Vegas. BetMGM also serves as an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Raiders.