Michael Crabtree Quick Hits

The Oakland Raiders signed free agent WR Michael Crabtree just 10 days ago on April 13. The veteran receiver spent the first six years of his career across the Bay with the San Francisco 49ers. The 6'1" wideout has amassed 347 receptions for 4,327 yards and 26 touchdowns over the course of his career.
This week, Crabtree took the field wearing the Silver and Black for the first time as he participated in the Raiders three-day veteran mini-camp. As the camp came to a close, he spoke with the local media about his new team and new beginnings.
- Everything to prove, nothing to lose
"I have a lot to prove. I have a lot to prove. I don't have anything to lose though. I have a lot to prove."
- Brings a lot to the table
"Experience. I bring a lot – style, friendship. I bring a lot. It's going to be fun."
- He feels appreciated as a member of the Silver and Black
"Guys want me, need me…I talked to coach and he wants me and needs me. I feel comfortable. Like I said, I can't wait to go play."
- Impressed with QB Derek Carr
"The guy is good. He can sling it. I am just learning as we go. The team gets right, the offense is moving the ball and being productive."
- Feels honored to be part of Raiders history
"It's a challenge. It's a legendary program. If you can get them back to the top, that's a big deal. It's a challenge for me, and I'm ready to take on that challenge, me and my team. The rest of the guys in the locker room, I talked to them…they're ready too. I can't do anything but ride with them."