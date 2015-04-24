Michael Crabtree Quick Hits

Apr 24, 2015 at 02:25 AM

The Oakland Raiders signed free agent WR Michael Crabtree just 10 days ago on April 13. The veteran receiver spent the first six years of his career across the Bay with the San Francisco 49ers. The 6'1" wideout has amassed 347 receptions for 4,327 yards and 26 touchdowns over the course of his career.

This week, Crabtree took the field wearing the Silver and Black for the first time as he participated in the Raiders three-day veteran mini-camp. As the camp came to a close, he spoke with the local media about his new team and new beginnings.

-          Everything to prove, nothing to lose

"I have a lot to prove. I have a lot to prove. I don't have anything to lose though. I have a lot to prove."

-          Brings a lot to the table

"Experience. I bring a lot – style, friendship. I bring a lot. It's going to be fun."

Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3

Photos from the third day of the Raiders voluntary veteran mini-camp.

D.J. Hayden
1 / 52

D.J. Hayden

Tony Gonzales
Austin Howard
2 / 52

Austin Howard

Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
3 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Justin Jackson
4 / 52

Justin Jackson

Tony Gonzales
Bojay Filimoeatu
5 / 52

Bojay Filimoeatu

Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
6 / 52
Tony Gonzales
D.J. Hayden
7 / 52

D.J. Hayden

Tony Gonzales
Rod Streater
8 / 52

Rod Streater

Tony Gonzales
Christian Ponder
9 / 52

Christian Ponder

Tony Gonzales
Head Coach Del Rio and Khalil Mack
10 / 52

Head Coach Del Rio and Khalil Mack

Tony Gonzales
Derek Carr
11 / 52

Derek Carr

Tony Gonzales
TJ Carrie
12 / 52

TJ Carrie

Tony Gonzales
Jansen Watson
13 / 52

Jansen Watson

Tony Gonzales
Menelik Watson
14 / 52

Menelik Watson

Tony Gonzales
Dan Kistler
15 / 52

Dan Kistler

Tony Gonzales
Rodney Hudson
16 / 52

Rodney Hudson

Tony Gonzales
Kevin Boothe
17 / 52

Kevin Boothe

Tony Gonzales
Matt McGloin
18 / 52

Matt McGloin

Tony Gonzales
Head Coach Jack Del Rio and Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave
19 / 52

Head Coach Jack Del Rio and Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave

Tony Gonzales
Terrance Cobb
20 / 52

Terrance Cobb

Tony Gonzales
Marcel Reece
21 / 52

Marcel Reece

Tony Gonzales
Latavius Murray
22 / 52

Latavius Murray

Tony Gonzales
Trent Richardson
23 / 52

Trent Richardson

Tony Gonzales
Derek Carr and Charles Woodson
24 / 52

Derek Carr and Charles Woodson

Tony Gonzales
Marcel Reece
25 / 52

Marcel Reece

Tony Gonzales
Malcolm Smith
26 / 52

Malcolm Smith

Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
27 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Offensive line coach Mike Tice
28 / 52

Offensive line coach Mike Tice

Tony Gonzales
Gabe Jackson
29 / 52

Gabe Jackson

Tony Gonzales
Lamar Mady
30 / 52

Lamar Mady

Tony Gonzales
Stacy McGee
31 / 52

Stacy McGee

Tony Gonzales
Malcolm Smith and Charles Woodson
32 / 52

Malcolm Smith and Charles Woodson

Tony Gonzales
Derek Carr
33 / 52

Derek Carr

Tony Gonzales
Marquette King
34 / 52

Marquette King

Tony Gonzales
Head Coach Del Rio
35 / 52

Head Coach Del Rio

Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
36 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Michael Crabtree
37 / 52

Michael Crabtree

Tony Gonzales
Michael Crabtree
38 / 52

Michael Crabtree

Tony Gonzales
Derek Carr
39 / 52

Derek Carr

Tony Gonzales
Ray-Ray Armstrong
40 / 52

Ray-Ray Armstrong

Tony Gonzales
Christian Ponder
41 / 52

Christian Ponder

Tony Gonzales
James Jones
42 / 52

James Jones

Tony Gonzales
James Dockery
43 / 52

James Dockery

Tony Gonzales
Charles Woodson
44 / 52

Charles Woodson

Tony Gonzales
Steven Clark
45 / 52

Steven Clark

Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
46 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
47 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
48 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
49 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
50 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
51 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
52 / 52
Greg Reuveni
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-          He feels appreciated as a member of the Silver and Black

"Guys want me, need me…I talked to coach and he wants me and needs me. I feel comfortable. Like I said, I can't wait to go play."

-          Impressed with QB Derek Carr

"The guy is good. He can sling it. I am just learning as we go. The team gets right, the offense is moving the ball and being productive."

-          Feels honored to be part of Raiders history

"It's a challenge. It's a legendary program. If you can get them back to the top, that's a big deal. It's a challenge for me, and I'm ready to take on that challenge, me and my team. The rest of the guys in the locker room, I talked to them…they're ready too. I can't do anything but ride with them."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising