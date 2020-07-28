Mindset Monday: How Alec Ingold is using his platform to inspire the next generation of athletes

As someone who knows the importance of having a strong senior season, Ingold can sympathize with these athletes because had it not been for his final year at Bay Port High School he might not be an NFL athlete.

"For a lot of these kids going through that struggle, they've worked so hard this entire offseason and now they're being told you can't have a season," he explained. "They can't get game tape to take that step into a college role, and it breaks my heart to know that they won't get opportunities because of this pandemic. I want to be a voice of reason and keeping your nose to the grindstone, just another message they can see on Instagram while they're doing whatever they're doing in a normal day."

Ingold's initiative has resulted in several high schoolers reaching out to share how his message motivated them to get in the weight room an extra day or tune out the negativity they're hearing around them. Ingold wants to ensure that he touches the lives of these kids by making them feel like their voice is heard and that they aren't alone during this difficult time in their lives.

"This is really the first step in trying to use a platform in a positive light," Ingold said when asked about how he'll try expand his impact. "There's so much toxicity in social media today, and to try and create an environment where people can try and come to find inspiration; whether that's a 'Mindset Monday' today, or there's a constant flow of information of feel-good stories. I don't know what the next step is, but I know this is an avenue I want to go down."