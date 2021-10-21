Months in the making, Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band is ready to make history at Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium is already pretty astonishing – but is it World Famed?

It will be come Sunday, thanks to Grambling State University. During halftime of the Raiders' game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band, also known as the "World Famed Tiger Marching Band," is set to perform, becoming the first band to perform a halftime show in Allegiant Stadium history.

The Tiger Marching Band out of Louisiana is accustomed to making history. The band has performed in more Super Bowls than any other, including Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II. They are led by Dr. Nikole Roebuck, the first female band director in school history, and the third in the history of HBCUs.

"For us to be coming to Vegas and Allegiant Stadium – and to be the first band to perform in that stadium at an NFL event – it's another first for us, and we're very excited," said Dr. Roebuck.

This halftime show with Grambling State University is nearly 16 months in the making.

Raiders Owner Mark Davis and the team initially contacted Roebuck and her band prior to the start of the 2020 season, when the Raiders were looking for the band to be the halftime show for the team's first-ever game at Allegiant Stadium. However, due to COVID restrictions, fans weren't in attendance and the band also postponed their traveling schedule.

"We went through the pandemic, and now we're back traveling as normal and performing," Roebuck said. "And they reached back out to us and asked if we were still interested in coming out to Vegas to perform. And here we are on our way to Vegas."

The halftime performance will hold even more significance due to ties between the university and the Silver and Black.