Nate Burleson picks Henry Ruggs III to breakout in 2020

Every year, one player exceeds expectations and takes the NFL by storm, and Nate Burleson of Good Morning Football recently listed one Raiders wide receiver as a potential candidate to breakout in 2020.

When the Silver and Black selected Henry Ruggs III with the No. 12 overall pick, analysts around the league nodded in approval, knowing that former Raiders Owner Al Davis would love the pick. With blazing 4.27 40-yard-dash speed, Ruggs is next in line to become the face of the Raiders receiving corps, and Burleson thinks he landed in the perfect situation.

"He didn't have a huge college career, but he did have 24 career receiving touchdowns, which is taking advantage of 98 career receptions," Burleson said. "So, if you can turn 24 of those into touchdowns, you know he's going to do work for the Raiders. Tyrell Williams there, it's a good yin and yang."

Burleson defines a "breakout receiver" as someone who has the potential to be a 1,000-yard receiver, but has never done so. During his time at Alabama, Ruggs never eclipsed the millennium mark; however, there's a good chance he does in his first season with the Raiders. His former Alabama teammate Josh Jacobs will garner attention in the box, which will open up the deep threat for Ruggs.