NFL 360 to feature Solomon Thomas, detailing the lasting impact of his sister

Nov 16, 2021 at 11:48 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Through his actions and sharing his own personal experiences, Solomon Thomas has forged ahead to find a way to help change the epidemic of youth suicide.

The Raiders defensive lineman will be featured in NFL Network's Emmy Award-winning series NFL 360. In this feature, Thomas – along with his parents – details the impact of his sister Ella taking her own life. Additionally, he spoke on how he honors her memory through his foundation The Defensive Line. The foundation was created this past offseason to support the mental health of young people. He's pledged $8,000 for every sack he has this season to the foundation.

"It's a huge personal passion of mine and something that I really want to see stopped in the world," Solomon Thomas said in October. "I want to see a better mental health world for our youth, a better mental health world for everyone. To stop suicide and help anyone out there who is struggling and make sure they know they're not alone."

The feature on NFL Network will be aired Tuesday at 5 p.m PST

