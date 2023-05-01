What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders draft class

May 01, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Grade: B+

Analysis: "Selecting Wilson to play across from Maxx Crosby was prudent. Mayer is the draft's best tight end, so trading up for him made sense. Young will be part of the line rotation this year and Tucker (selected with the pick gained from the Giants for Darren Waller) will excel in the slot, though both were picked a round earlier than anticipated.

"The Raiders needed defensive backs; Bennett's speed and competitiveness fits the bill at corner and Smith always seems to find the ball in big spots. They also had to find a solid backup quarterback and traded up to get an efficient distributor from the pocket in O'Connell. Burney and Silvera provide depth on defense."

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Grade: B-

Analysis: "Michael Mayer (35), the most complete tight end in this draft, was a nice selection at the top of Day 2, but a few other of Ziegler's picks were reaches on my board. I had a fifth-round grade on defensive tackle Byron Young (70) and a sixth-round grade on quarterback Aidan O'Connell (135). Wideout Tre Tucker (100) went a round early. I liked the choice of safety Christopher Smith (170), but his tape is much better than his measurables."

Scott Dochterman, The Athletic

Grade: B+

Analysis: "It was perhaps unexpected that [Tyree] Wilson would fall to them, but he's a solid pick for the edge in their 4-3. It could be argued the Raiders needed a defensive tackle more than an edge, but Wilson lining up opposite Maxx Crosby and alongside Chandler Jones is a massive lift for the pass rush."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Grade: B+

Analysis: "I liked what the Raiders did on the first two days of the draft, grabbing an immediate impact player in Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson in the first round before adding another player who projects as an early starter in Round 2 in Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. Both players add toughness and physicality to their respective sides of the ball, and both should have little trouble hitting the ground running early on."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Grade: B+

Analysis: "In addition to [Jakorian] Bennett in the fourth, I liked their first three picks. First-rounder Tyree Wilson has the tools to be a Pro Bowl player on a consistent basis and second-round tight end Mike Mayer was the best at his position in this draft. Third-round defensive tackle Byron Young is a rising player who plays hard all the time. If Wilson is who they think he is, which is a dominant pass rusher, they got a solid haul.

Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Grade: B+

Analysis: "[T]hey got an impact defensive lineman in Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson, a stud tight end at the top of the second, defensive line depth in Alabama's Byron Young and an athletic dice roll at cornerback with Maryland's Jakorian Bennett. The Raiders needed to have a strong draft to take advantage of the elite players at the top of their roster and they really raised the floor of their roster with this draft class. Nice job by the Raiders here."

Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report

Grade: A

Analysis: "Cornerback was a bigger need for the Las Vegas Raiders in Round 1. However, it's hard to argue with the selection of Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson. He's versatile, can rush the passer and will immediately boost a defense that ranked 28th in yards allowed last season. Grabbing Wilson early was smart too, as the draft was deep at cornerback. Las Vegas didn't take a defensive back in the second round, though. They traded up to No. 35 to grab the top tight end on the B/R board."

Pro Football Focus

Grade: B-

Analysis: "Wilson looks like he was built in a pass-rushing lab, so it's not a shock to see him go in the top 10. That said, he ranked just 28th on the PFF big board because the consistency just wasn't there in college. His 75.1 PFF grade last season was the highest of his career."

Nate Davis, USA Today

Grade: B-

Analysis: "First-round DE Tyree Wilson, second-round TE Michael Mayer and third-round DT Byron Young could all be impact starters as rookies for a roster that seems to have fewer gaping holes than it did a week ago."

Photos: Inside the Raiders' 2023 NFL Draft war room

Head inside the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters to get an exclusive look inside of the 2023 NFL Draft war room.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the phone in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
1 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the phone in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler on the phone in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
2 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler on the phone in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler on the phone in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
3 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler on the phone in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler on the phone in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
4 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler on the phone in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior national scout DuJuan Daniels in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
5 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders senior national scout DuJuan Daniels in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
6 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
7 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
8 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph in the draft war room on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the phone in the draft war room on day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
9 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the phone in the draft war room on day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler on the phone in the draft war room on day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
10 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler on the phone in the draft war room on day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the phone in the draft war room on day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
11 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the phone in the draft war room on day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler on the phone in the draft war room on day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
12 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler on the phone in the draft war room on day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the phone in the draft war room on day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
13 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the phone in the draft war room on day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler on the phone in the draft war room on day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
14 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler on the phone in the draft war room on day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the draft war room on day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
15 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the draft war room on day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
