What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders draft class

Grade: A

Analysis: "Cornerback was a bigger need for the Las Vegas Raiders in Round 1. However, it's hard to argue with the selection of Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson. He's versatile, can rush the passer and will immediately boost a defense that ranked 28th in yards allowed last season. Grabbing Wilson early was smart too, as the draft was deep at cornerback. Las Vegas didn't take a defensive back in the second round, though. They traded up to No. 35 to grab the top tight end on the B/R board."